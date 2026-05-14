The US Department of Homeland Security has issued a fresh warning about strict penalties for people entering the country without permission or ignoring deportation orders. The message comes as the Trump administration continues to tighten border enforcement and push a tougher immigration approach.

In a post shared on Thursday, DHS laid out a clear warning: “If you enter the United States illegally, you will face the consequences, including FINES.”

The agency also outlined the financial penalties that can apply in different situations. People who try to enter the US illegally between official entry points can face fines ranging from $100 to $500. Those who do not follow a voluntary departure order given by an immigration judge may be charged between $1,992 and $9,970. In more serious cases, individuals who ignore a final deportation order can be fined up to $998 for each day they continue to stay in the country.

If you enter the United States illegally, you will face the consequences, including FINES.



These fines include:



➡️$100-$500 for unlawful entry or attempted entry

➡️$1,992 to $9,970 for failure to honor a voluntary departure order

➡️UP TO $998 per day for willfully failing to… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 13, 2026

DHS officials say these rules are not new but are based on immigration laws that go back to 1996. However, they were not strongly enforced in earlier years. Under President Donald Trump, the administration has brought them back with much stricter enforcement, saying the goal is to discourage illegal entry and encourage people to leave on their own.

A tough immigration push under the new government – Project Homecoming

The idea of using fines and financial pressure as part of deportation enforcement also appears in a Trump executive order called “Project Homecoming,” which encourages self-deportation and mentions wage garnishment and asset seizure.

But legal challenges are already underway. Attorneys argue that the fines may be unconstitutional because many people are not given proper hearings or a real chance to appeal. In most cases, notices are sent to old addresses, and people are given only 15 days to respond.

The warning comes at a time when the administration has stepped up its immigration crackdown after Trump returned to office. The DHS is now being led by Markwayne Mullin, and the department has been working on a more aggressive enforcement plan.

One major change is that fines can now be issued more quickly, even through the mail, and appeals are being handled faster than before. Authorities are also encouraging voluntary self-deportation through the CBP Home mobile app. In some cases, people who choose to leave on their own may be offered benefits like travel help, forgiveness of certain fines, or even small financial support.

Officials say thousands of penalty notices have already been sent out, and in return, it has added up to billions of dollars in total fines for people who have stayed in the country after receiving removal orders.