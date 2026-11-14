The Trump administration once again targeted Microsoft’s use of the H-1B visa program to hire foreign talent after the tech giant’s services suffered a massive outage worldwide on Thursday (US time).

A month ago, the Satya Nadella-led company was barred from hiring skilled international workers on a permanent basis through the PERM program over accusations of abusing the work visa category and related processes. The allegations arose due to parallels between the company laying off about 6,000 workers and filing 6,800 H-1B visa applications over the same time period.

On Friday (US time), the company similarly came under the Trump administration’s radar despite this week’s outage being a separate issue from the immigration matter.

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Trump admin takes a dig at Microsoft’s H-1B hiring after outage

“Outlook is back,” Department of Labor (DOL) Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito wrote on X. “Microsoft can process 6,000 H-1B applications, but processing your inbox is apparently a tougher assignment.”

In October, Microsoft became one of several leading tech firms alongside Adobe, Cognizant and Infosys to have its Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) or “Labor Certification” program access suspended as part of the administration’s broader immigration crackdown. Here, PERM refers to the most common Green Card pathway used by US employers to sponsor an employee for permanent residence in the United States.

Outlook is back.@Microsoft can process 6,000 H-1B applications, but processing your inbox is apparently a tougher assignment. — Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito (@USLaborIG) November 13, 2026

Microsoft responds

The sarcastic dig at the tech giant on Friday surfaced around the same time Microsoft confirmed that its services were fully restored after the worldwide outage. The tech disruption hit more than 70 countries, impacting company products such as Microsoft Teams, Copilot, and Outlook. The company’s website has already established that more than 430 million people use the affected tools.

Microsoft has since issued a statement on social media, blaming the development on a “technical issue not related to cyber or AI/agents.”

In a subsequently released statement, the tech firm also addressed the Trump administration’s targeted remark shared on X.

“The service disruption was not related in any way to our immigration program,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Newsweek.

As for its H-1B applications, a company spokesperson clarified in a statement shared with numerous media agencies last month that 80% of its work visa filings over the last fiscal year were related to pre-existing employees at Microsoft and not new hires.