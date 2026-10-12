Parents in the United States may have limited control over individual company shares donated to their children’s Trump Accounts under new US Treasury rules. Eligible donors can contribute certain publicly traded stocks to the accounts, but parents cannot freely reject or sell the shares once they are received.

The US Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued temporary regulations on September 30 allowing qualifying stock donations under specified conditions. Business Insider reported on October 10 that the rules could expose children to the risks of owning individual stocks instead of relying solely on diversified investments.

Under the rules, donated shares generally must be held until the earlier of five years after the contribution or the end of the child’s growth period. Limited exceptions apply.

What are new Trump Accounts stock rules?

Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts established for eligible children in the United States. According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor website, they operate under rules similar to those governing traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs), with a parent or guardian serving as custodian until the child turns 18.

US citizens born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, qualify for a one-time federal contribution of $1,000. Families can also contribute, subject to programme rules.

Investments are generally limited to low-cost mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking broad US stock market indices. These funds spread investments across multiple companies.

ALSO READ US probe into EU carbon border tax: How Indian exporters could benefit

The new regulations create an exception for qualifying donations of publicly traded shares issued by US corporations. Such contributions must follow an approved process and meet Treasury requirements.

According to Business Insider report, eligible donations must be made through approved channels, such as a tax-exempt nonprofit organisation, private foundation or donor-advised fund.

Donors may propose a defined group of at least 5,000 children based on criteria such as location, age or family income, subject to the applicable approval requirements. They cannot simply select individual children to receive shares.

Once qualifying stock enters an account, the holding-period restriction generally prevents its sale until the earlier of five years after the contribution or the end of the child’s growth period. The growth period ends on December 31 of the calendar year in which the child turns 17.

The regulations provide limited exceptions for certain transactions, including some corporate acquisitions, tender offers and other specified circumstances. If a trustee disposes of the stock in violation of the holding-period requirement, the rules generally require the trustee to repurchase an equivalent number of shares of the same class as soon as practicable.

Can parents refuse a stock donation or sell the shares?

Business Insider reported that parents cannot decline qualifying stock once it has entered their child’s account or freely sell it during the mandatory holding period.

This could matter if a family objects to a company for financial, ethical or other reasons. A donor might contribute shares in a business operating in a particular region, for example, without parents having a choice over the company their children end up owning.

Individual stocks also carry different risks from diversified funds. A fund spreads investments across several companies, reducing dependence on the performance of any single business. A child holding shares in one company could face larger losses if that business performs poorly.

Gene Goldman, chief investment officer of Cetera Investment Management, told Business Insider that the change could move Trump Accounts away from a “simple, diversified vehicle” towards investments more exposed to the performance of individual companies.

However, Goldman spoke about the potential benefit of receiving shares at no cost and allowing them to grow over the long term. “The best approach is to treat it as a bonus on top of a diversified core, not a replacement for one,” he told Business Insider.

The restrictions could also create compliance issues for parents working in regulated industries, including finance and journalism, where employers may limit individual stock ownership or require investments to be held through approved accounts.

Tim Steffen, director of advanced planning at Baird Private Wealth Management, told Business Insider that employers would need to determine how their policies apply to these accounts. Some may consider exceptions, depending on their rules.

What are the tax implications?

Trump Accounts allow investments to grow on a tax-deferred basis, but withdrawals may be taxable depending on the source of the contribution and the applicable rules.

Christina Taylor, vice president of tax development and delivery at fintech company April, told Business Insider that shares can be sold once the holding-period restriction ends, allowing the proceeds to be moved into diversified investments. The money can continue growing within the account, subject to its tax rules.

Parents should distinguish between the tax treatment of investments while they remain in the account and the tax consequences when money is withdrawn.

The temporary regulations also remain subject to further developments. Business Insider reported that the rules could change before their temporary approval expires in 2029.

For parents, the central issue is the limited ability to refuse or sell donated shares. While the provision could bring additional contributions into children’s accounts, it could also expose them to company-specific risks and leave families with investments they would not have chosen themselves.