An Indian man named Sasikanth Reddy Donthireddy has sadly passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 30. According to a GoFundMe campaign, he was in the United States at the time of his death. The fundraiser in question seeks to his family’s efforts to repatriate Sasikanth’s body home.

Those in his circle shed light on how the Indian man was compelled to face years-long visa uncertainty and disappointments, which caused him a lot of stress in the months leading up to his death. The plea emerged at a time when US President Donald Trump’s administration continues to ramp up its immigration crackdown.

Sasikanth Reddy Donthireddy death: Indian man’s visa troubles

Donthireddy came to the US in 2018, as per the GoFundMe campaign. “He completed double master’s degrees and worked tirelessly to build a better future,” the fundraiser states. “Coming from a middle-class family, he carried their dreams with him every single day.”

The introduction note particularly turns one’s attention to how US work visa issues had particularly added to his troubles abroad, as he hadn’t even met his family members once in the past 8 years . “Over the past few years, he tried multiple times in the H1B lottery,” the note says.

“Unfortunately, he was not selected each time. Even with strong qualifications and hard work, luck did not favor him. The repeated disappointments and visa uncertainty caused him a lot of stress, especially in the last several months.”

As per the GoFundMe fundraiser, Sasikanth hadn’t even been able to visit his parents in India since he moved to the US in 2018. “For almost 8 years, they waited to see their son return home. They hoped to welcome him back with pride and joy. Instead, they are now waiting to bring him home for his final rites,” it added.

It is also noted that Sasikanth continued working long hours without giving up in the days leading up to the major loss. According to the GoFundMe campaign, he struggled with chest pain in the early hours of February 16. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his pains at the facility.

On top of grieving their son’s death, the Indian man’s parents are now also facing financial hardship. The fundraiser was ultimately launched to help them compensate the cost of transporting Sasikanth’s body and arrange final ceremonies for him.

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe page titled “After 8 Years Apart – Help His Family See Him One Last Time” had gained $42,447 in funds out of the original $50,000 goal.