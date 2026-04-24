Donald Trump is facing fierce backlash after sharing a post that referred to India and China as “hellholes,” prompting angry reactions from Indian-American leaders, advocacy groups and India’s government.

The storm began after Trump reposted comments from conservative host Michael Savage on April 22. In that post, Savage criticised immigrants from India and China, accused them of “birth tourism,” and claimed they were dominating tech jobs in the United States through H-1B visas.

The comments triggered criticism from both sides of the Atlantic, with many calling them racist, insulting and harmful to US-India relations.

Indian-American lawmakers respond

Indian-origin Congressman Ro Khanna publicly challenged Vice President JD Vance, who is married to Indian-American Second Lady Usha Vance (Usha Chilukuri), the daughter of Indian immigrant parents, asking whether he also believed India was a “hellhole” and whether Indian and Chinese immigrants somehow diminished America.



“Vance, any comment on the President insulting immigrants from “China or india or some other hellhole on the planet.” Do you also think that India is a hellhole and that Chinese or Indian immigrants denigrate America?”

.@JDVance any comment on the President insulting immigrants from "China or india or some other hellhole on the planet." Do you also think that India is a hellhole and Chinese or Indian immigrants denigrate America? https://t.co/JOSeZXcBFl — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 24, 2026

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said Trump’s decision to amplify such rhetoric was disgraceful and beneath the office of the president. He added that it insulted millions of Indian-Americans and one of America’s most important international partners.

“Donald Trump’s decision to amplify a racist rant attacking India and immigrants is disgraceful and beneath the office he holds. His rhetoric doesn’t just insult millions of Indian Americans and one of our most important global partners—it undermines the values that have made America a nation of opportunity and innovation. We should be strengthening that partnership and honouring our diversity, not stoking division for political gain.

Representative Ami Bera shared a personal response, speaking about his immigrant parents from India. He said his mother worked for decades as a public school teacher and his father as an engineer, helping build a better life in America.

Donald Trump’s decision to amplify a racist rant attacking India and immigrants is disgraceful and beneath the office he holds. His rhetoric doesn’t just insult millions of Indian Americans and one of our most important global partners—it undermines the values that have made… pic.twitter.com/uI5z0W0n7H — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) April 24, 2026

“I am a product of that American story. I attended California’s public schools from kindergarten through medical school, became a doctor, and now have the privilege of serving our nation in Congress. That is what the American Dream looks like.”

Calling Trump’s comments “offensive” and “ignorant,” Bera said the president fundamentally misunderstands what has made America strong. “We are a nation of immigrants, and we are stronger because of it,” he said.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan said the episode proved that minorities who align themselves with racist politics eventually become targets too. Even the Iranian mission in Mumbai weighed in, mocking Trump in a social media post and suggesting he should visit India before making such comments.

Democrats join criticism, call Trump’s post ‘racist trash’

Democratic Party representatives also weighed, criticising Trump for amplifying “racist trash” after the repost. One of the responses said it was deeply inappropriate for the president to focus on such remarks at a time when the US is dealing with serious global and domestic pressures, adding that the country needed leadership, not a presidency that behaves “like a reality TV gig.”

Community groups warn of consequences

The Hindu American Foundation said it was deeply disturbed by Trump sharing what it described as a hateful and racist rant aimed at Indian and Chinese Americans. The group warned that such messaging from a president could fuel hatred and put communities at risk, especially at a time when racism and xenophobia remain major concerns. It also urged Trump to delete the post.

“Endorsing such rants as the president of the United States will further stoke hatred and endanger our communities, at a time when xenophobia and racism are already at an all time high.”

We are deeply disturbed by @POTUS sharing this hateful, racist screed targeting Indian and Chinese Americans.



Endorsing such rants as the president of the United States will further stoke hatred and endanger our communities, at a time when xenophobia and racism are already at an… pic.twitter.com/3lq6YrE9CT — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) April 23, 2026

India hits back at Trump anti-India rant repost

Earlier, India’s Ministry of External Affairs strongly rejected the remarks. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the comments were “uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste,” adding that they did not reflect the reality of India-US ties, which are rooted in mutual respect and shared interests.

The episode has once again put immigration, race and the H-1B visa system under the spotlight in the US. But beyond policy debates, critics say the remarks risk straining diplomatic sensitivities with India at a time when both countries are deepening strategic and economic ties.