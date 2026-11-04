Indian-origin Democrat Suhas Subramanyam has won his seat to the the US House of Representatives in the 10th District in Virginia in this year’s US midterm congressional race, according to the race called by The Associated Press. The first Indian-American elected to the US Congress from the US East Coast was running for re-election against his Republican contender Republican Dave T Beckwith.

As someone born in Houston to Tamil physician parents who emigrated from India, Subramanyam has often emerged as a loud voice for the South Asian diaspora community in the US Congress. This is a developing story.