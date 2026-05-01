A 26-year-old Indian student, Iraganaboyina Chandu, has reportedly died by suicide in the United States after struggling to find a job following his post-graduation. The incident has raised concern among Indian students abroad and led to efforts to support his family and bring his body back to India.

Student was under stress due to unemployment

Chandu was from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. He had recently completed his master’s degree in Chicago and had been looking for a job for several weeks. According to his family and members of the Indian community, he was under a lot of emotional stress because he could not secure employment. He was also worried about the financial burden on his family back home, especially his father, who works as a security guard.

Fundraising campaign launched to support family

After his death, members of the Indian community in the US started a fundraising campaign with a target of $120,000. The immediate goal was to raise $25,000 to cover the cost of transporting his mortal remains from the US to India. “The cost of international repatriation from the US to India—including funeral home services, legal permits, and transportation—is approximately USD 25,000. This is an expense his family simply cannot afford on their own,” the fundraising page stated.

Any additional money raised will go towards helping the family repay Chandu’s education loan. The fundraiser received strong support, collecting over USD 76,500 within two days.

Organisers later shared an update saying that all procedures have been completed and Chandu’s body is currently at a funeral home. “Regarding the logistics: due to a shortage of available flights, the current plan is to have Chandu air-lifted home this coming Sunday. However we are working with all concerned parties to see if there is any way to expedite this process so he can be reunited with his parents sooner,” they said.

Government steps in to help with repatriation

Efforts are also being made at the government level to speed up the process. A request for help was raised on social media and brought to the attention of Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh.

Responding to the request, Lokesh said, “Noted, Sai Bollineni garu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I request Ram Mohan Naidu to kindly ensure the smooth and hassle-free transport of the mortal remains”.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu also responded, saying, “Spoke to Sai Bollineni garu and coordinating with the concerned people to expedite the process. We will do our best to support the family in these tough times”.

DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health or in distress contact the Vandrevala Foundation’s helpline (+91-9999666555) which is available in 11 languages including English and can be accessed via telephone or WhatsApp 24×7. You can also contact Fortis Hospital’s National Helpline number 91-8376804102 which is available 24×7. You can also contact the Government Mental Health Rehabilitation Helpline ‘KIRAN’ at 18005990019 which is available 24×7.