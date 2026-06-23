Elon Musk’s net worth plummeted $350 billion on Monday (US time) as shares of his tech giant SpaceX plunged 16.4% to under $155. Consequently, his estimated net worth slipped from an all-time high of $1.45 trillion to just under $1.1 trillion, according to Forbes. Despite the staggering billions-worth fall, the multi-hyphenate Silicon Valley titan still held on to his titles as the world’s richest person and the first-ever trillionaire following the June 12 SpaceX IPO.

Even with the constant ups and downs on the Real-Time Billionaires List, Musk remains unparalleled. Forbes ranks Google’s Larry Page as the second-richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $286.5 billion. The numbers simply prove that the gap between No. 1 and No. 2 in billionaire/trillionaire rankings is far too big, leaving doubts about how close the world is to getting its second trillionaire.

And yet, prediction market traders are already crunching the numbers and have picked a tech leader they think could secure that honour with better odds than others. Unexpectedly, this person doesn’t even rank among the Top 5 Forbes billionaires.

Prediction markets pick next potential trillionaire, but odds less than 50%

According to a CNBC report, speculators on Kalshi predicted the man in seventh place on that table has higher odds (32%) of becoming the world’s next trillionaire after Elon Musk, despite his current estimated net worth being just under $200 billion. It’s Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

To be associated with the second-best ultra-wealthy milestone in the world, the Facebook creator’s net worth will have to quadruple.

Next on the list is Musk’s good friend and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Traders on Kalshi placed him after Zuckerberg, giving him a 21% chance of obtaining the jaw-dropping 13-figure net worth. At the moment, Forbes identifies him as the eighth-richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $180.3 billion.

After that, Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell takes the third spot with 6% chances. Trader predictions ranked him far below the Meta CEO, despite the Dell icon having a net worth greater than those with better odds ($240 billion), according to CNBC.

More than one trillionaire in the pipeline?

Other than Zuckerberg and Huang, nobody else was given more than a 10% chance of becoming the second trillionaire.

Despite the not-so-optimistic figures, trading market predictions projected that more than one trillionaire may be crowned in the future. It echoes the findings of a 2025 Oxfam report that suggested there would be five trillionaires within a decade.