Shortly after Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Donald Trump’s decision to cut a deal to import Russian diesel into the United States, the US president on Saturday called for a replacement for his Ukrainian counterpart. The Russian government subsequently also announced that it had partially lifted a ban on diesel exports with immediate effect.

Trump’s latest remarks came as he rallied against Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. They mark a notable shift from how the US has long been targeting numerous countries, especially India and China, for their purchase of Russian crude amid multiple global conflicts, including Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Trump’s call to lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports coincides with his and his Republican Party’s deteriorating popularity among US adults due to severely high oil and gas prices, triggered by the US-Iran war. Skyrocketing fuel prices are a major issue for his party as the US heads into the midterm elections on November 3.

Zelenskyy has since been particularly ticked off by Trump’s announcement of the diesel deal, expressing that the move had caught his side by surprise, especially since it was unveiled while negotiations were under way.

A day before the major reveal, Ukrainian and European officials held talks with US negotiators in Miami, aiming to reach agreement on a unified proposal to end the war in Ukraine, according to a Reuters report, citing a person familiar with the discussions.

‘Don’t hit refineries. There’s plenty of targets’: Trump to Zelenskyy

“I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal because he could have made many deals, but for some reason he never does,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.”

He continued, “I said to him, ‘Do what you want. Don’t hit refineries. There’s plenty of targets. Don’t hit refineries.’ And he went out and he hit… He better damn well stop.”

While Kyiv has urged the US to ramp up its pressure campaign against Moscow in a bid to pull through with negotiations and end the years-long war, Zelenskyy has since unloaded his harshest critique of the Trump administration as the POTUS took aim at Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.

The MAGA leader held them responsible for driving up global prices even as Ukraine has demanded an end to the strikes on energy sites by both sides as Moscow also continues to hit hard on Kyiv’s power grid. On top of that, the southern city of Zaporizhzhia has particularly emerged as a constant target of Russian attacks amid recently intensified strikes.

“Today, Russia said thank you for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia,” Zelenskyy said as a Russian strike on the city on Saturday killed 20 people, including three children.

The Ukrainian leader also called it a gift to Putin that would amount to “an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged,” adding that Moscow would supply the US and global markets with fuel with “further terror.”

“We count on America’s fair support for our defence of life, for our defence of people in Ukraine – and on the United States having a correspondingly strong conversation with Russia. A strong one, not a weak one,” he wrote.

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Russia’s take on the diesel deal

As the US Treasury officially issued a temporary license allowing Russian fuel into the market, Russian leader Vladimir Putin revealed that he had spoken to Trump about the global energy crisis on Friday.

“The Russian side confirmed its willingness to supply oil and petroleum products to the US market and global markets at large,” he said without specifying amounts.

Trump, on the other hand, said that Putin had agreed to release 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately “to the American and global marketplace.” He further claimed that Russia would release 500,000 tonnes in November and another million after that.

Moreover, Putin is believed to have told Trump during their conversation on Friday that Ukraine has undermined the chances of an immediate resumption of peace talks after it targeted Moscow with drones during last month’s election, according to the Kremlin.

“By launching a massive drone attack on Moscow, other cities and polling stations, as well as on specific individuals involved in organising the election, on the main ‌voting day, the Kyiv regime effectively disrupted the possibility of an immediate resumption of the negotiation process,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said about the call with Trump, as quoted by Reuters. “And now, as the president said, we will consider when those negotiations can be resumed.”

According to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, quoted by Russian news agency Interfax, the talks between the US and Russian leaders were “very substantive and friendly.”

“Neither wanted to be the first to hang up,” he said. “They hung up simultaneously, literally at the same time.”

Where do oil and gas prices stand in the US?

According to the AAA, the average diesel price in the US is $6.28 a gallon. Though severely high, it is still down from the highest recorded average price of $6.53 in late September.

Meanwhile, oil prices settled higher on Friday (US time) as Hurricane Isaias also unleashed its wrath toward the northern Gulf of Mexico, resulting in oil companies shutting down over 70% of crude production in US waters.

The international benchmark, Brent crude futures, was $104.72, up 44 cents or 0.42%, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures finished at $91.85 a barrel, up 36 cents, or 0.39%.