Netflix has responded for the first time after President Donald Trump called on the company to remove board member Susan Rice. Speaking to the BBC’s Today program, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos made it clear that the company’s attempt to buy Warner Bros. is about business, not politics.

“This is a business deal. It’s not a political deal,” Sarandos said, referring to Netflix’s bid to buy Warner Bros. “This deal is run by the Department of Justice in the US, and regulators throughout Europe and around the world.” His comments come as Netflix battles Paramount in a high-stakes fight to buy Warner Bros. Discovery.

Trump says Netflix should fire Rice ‘or pay the consequences’

Over the weekend, Trump posted on Truth Social that Netflix should remove Rice from its board “or pay the consequences.” Trump was reacting to comments Rice made on a podcast. Rice, who served as national security adviser under former President Barack Obama and as US ambassador to the United Nations, and also worked in Joe Biden’s White House, said some corporations were “taking a knee to Trump.”

She warned those companies could face backlash if Democrats return to power. “They’re going to be held accountable” if Democrats return to power, she said. “If they think Democrats are going to play by the old rules, they’ve got another thing coming.”

Trump did not explain what he meant by “consequences.” But he has criticized media companies before, and Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has previously threatened broadcast licenses of networks.

Sarandos downplays Trump’s Comments

When asked how serious it was for the president to weigh in on Rice, Sarandos brushed it off. “He likes to do a lot of things on social media,” Sarandos said. Earlier this month, Trump had said he “shouldn’t be involved” in the deal. But over the weekend, his tone changed, adding pressure as the bidding process continues.

Netflix and Paramount are both trying to buy Warner Bros. Discovery. Netflix wants to buy the company’s streaming and studio assets. Sarandos described it as a “vertical merger,” meaning Netflix would be buying businesses it doesn’t already own, which he says would “add to the market.”

Paramount, however, is trying to buy all of Warner Bros. Discovery. Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery told shareholders that a “senior representative” from Paramount said the company would pay at least $31 per share. It also said this was not its “best and final” offer. Paramount had earlier offered $30 per share in December. The board of Warner Bros. Discovery gave Paramount a seven-day window to submit a new offer, which expires Monday.