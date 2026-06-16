California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that federal agents have been questioning friends and associates of him and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, as part of a politically driven investigation linked to President Donald Trump and the Justice Department.

In a video message, Newsom accused Trump of using federal law enforcement to target political opponents. “Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets,” Newsom said. “He’s coming after me because I am considering running for president.”

‘They’re coming after my wife too,’ says Newsom

Newsom, who has often clashed with Trump, said the investigation has now extended to his family. “After calling for my arrest last year, Donald Trump directed his Department of Justice to investigate me,” Newsom said. “And just in the last week, I’ve learned his campaign has reached my own home: to get me, he’s coming after my wife, Jen.”

He did not share details of any specific allegations against him or his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, or explain what exactly is being investigated.

According to Newsom’s office, federal agents have recently questioned former employees of the governor as well as people connected to nonprofit organisations linked to Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime – they are simply trying to find one.



He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President.… pic.twitter.com/tVYk3WUvO8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2026

Newsom’s team also alleged that associates and family friends have been contacted and that investigators appear to be looking into financial matters tied to his wife’s work. A person familiar with the matter told the NYT that multiple federal investigations involving Newsom are underway, including one focused on his wife’s finances.

However, the person said the probes were not politically driven and were initiated by federal law enforcement in California, not Washington. The exact scope of the investigation remains unclear.

Claims of a ‘fishing expedition’

Newsom described the situation as a “fishing expedition”, saying agents were going through years of documents and contacting people close to his family in search of possible wrongdoing.

His wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, said the investigations were politically motivated and aimed at punishing those who oppose Trump. “This is not presidential behaviour, and the Governor and I will continue to speak truth to power because the American people deserve so much more,” she said, according to the NYT.

Siebel Newsom is a documentary filmmaker who also founded The Representation Project, a nonprofit that creates educational material based on her films. Reportedly, she runs a separate company, Girls Club Entertainment, which has received payments from the nonprofit. Tax filings show the Representation Project paid the company $161,250 in 2024 for film production work.

She is also a co-founder of the California Partners Project, which works on issues such as increasing women on corporate boards, closing the gender pay gap, and improving online safety for children.

Newsom’s response to Trump

In his video, Newsom said Trump had previously called for his arrest and suggested he is being targeted as part of a broader political list of opponents.

He also accused Trump of corruption, saying the president was “selling the presidency” through deals involving golf courses, cryptocurrency, and a private jet.

“You can subpoena my records. You can investigate me. You can harass me,” Newsom said. “Put my name on every and any enemies list you have, but leave my wife and family out of your personal vendetta.”

Hours after releasing the video, Newsom sent a fundraising email asking supporters to help him raise money for legal defence, describing the situation as a “political witch hunt.”