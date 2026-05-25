The old American promise was simple that is earn a college degree, land a stable office job and build a comfortable middle-class life. But across the United States, that bargain is beginning to crack under the weight of artificial intelligence. As companies adopt AI tools capable of handling entry-level white-collar work, many fresh graduates are discovering that the jobs they trained for are shrinking, delayed or disappearing altogether.

At the same time, companies building the infrastructure powering the AI boom are desperately searching for another kind of worker — electricians, fiber technicians, construction workers and skilled tradespeople. From the suburbs of Ohio to corporate headquarters in Dallas, a change is happening that is America’s hottest jobs may no longer require a four-year degree.

“We need people who know how to actually work with electricity,” AT&T CEO John Stankey told CNBC. “It’s not like we’re growing them on trees in the United States.”

AI is hitting entry-level white-collar jobs

The AI revolution’s effects are increasingly visible for young professionals trying to enter the workforce. Industries such as marketing, consulting, accounting, human resources and software development — long considered reliable landing spots for graduates — are seeing slower hiring as AI systems take over tasks once handled by junior employees.

Bain’s consultant Aaron Cheris described AI as “an infinite supply of 21-year-old interns that are smart but have no context,” telling CNBC that “the job they used to do is now the one that AI is doing.”

Recent data backs up those fears. Research from Stanford University found that employment growth for early-career workers in AI-exposed roles slowed sharply between 2024 and 2025. Another study from the US Census Bureau found hiring for workers aged 22 to 24 dropped significantly after the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022.

May Hu, a former Deloitte consultant who later turned to social media influencing after losing her job, told CNBC the traditional value of college is starting to feel uncertain.

“I pursued college because… for most people who want to be working professionals, college is the route,” she told CNBC. “That’s starting to change now.”

Experts warn that if young workers struggle to gain early experience, the long-term economic impact could be severe. Economists fear an entire generation could face lower lifetime earnings, delayed home ownership and weaker financial stability if the career ladder continues to erode at the bottom.

The blue-collar boom nobody expected

Ironically, the same AI boom threatening office jobs is creating enormous demand for skilled tradespeople. Building and maintaining AI infrastructure requires massive investment in data centers, fiber networks, semiconductor plants and electrical systems — work that cannot easily be automated.

AT&T alone announced plans to invest $250 billion over the next five years to expand its fiber network and support growing AI-related demand. Much of that money will go toward hiring and training technicians rather than expanding white-collar corporate teams.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told on CNBC that “the largest infrastructure buildout in human history,” AI economy will need “plumbers and electricians and construction and steel workers and network technicians.”

The problem is that America does not have enough skilled workers to fill those jobs. Construction and trade industries are already facing major shortages, with millions of skilled positions projected to remain unfilled by the end of the decade.

AT&T says it has responded by offering sign-on bonuses, retention bonuses and extensive training programs. The company plans to hire roughly 3,000 technicians this year alone. “We’ve put a huge premium in value socially on a college degree,” he told CNBC. “But in some cases… we maybe have missed the mark.”

In Ohio, 24-year-old AT&T technician Kyson Cook represents a version of success that increasingly contrasts with the struggles facing many college graduates.

Cook climbs telephone poles, installs fiber connections and works outdoors in difficult weather conditions. The work is physically demanding and sometimes dangerous, but it has allowed him to buy a home, support his family and avoid heavy debt before turning 25.

“The coolest job in the world pays for it all,” Cook told CNBC. “I’m proud to tell people what I do.”

Unlike many young office workers worried about AI replacing their jobs, Cook says he feels secure about his future.

“I don’t think robots can be climbing poles anytime soon,” he laughed. “Computers can’t do what we do.”

Still, economists caution that the transformation remains uncertain. College graduates continue to earn more on average over their lifetimes than workers without degrees, and unemployment for degree holders remains relatively low by historical standards. But the growing divergence between weakening white-collar hiring and rising demand for skilled labour suggests the workforce may be entering a historic transition period.