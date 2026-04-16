On most days inside Kalshi’s downtown Manhattan office, there is little to distinguish Luana Lopes Lara from the rest of her team. No corner-office theatrics, no billionaire aura, she sits along with the team ideating and focusing on what is the next big goal. However at 29, Lopes Lara has become the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire as per Forbes, building her fortune not on spectacle, but on precision, discipline, and risk.

Before she was moving to financial markets, Lara was mastering a different kind of stage. Born in Brazil, she trained at the highly competitive Bolshoi Theater School in Santa Catarina, where discipline was unforgiving.

She went on to perform professionally for nine months at Austria’s Salzburger Landestheater, appearing in productions like Swan Lake. The experience shaped her philosophy early. “With ballet, everything’s about delayed gratification,” she told Fortune. “I’m going to work hard a full year so that I have 30 seconds on stage. I’m going to be in pain so I can get those 30 seconds.”

The making of Kalshi

After leaving ballet, Lopes Lara moved to the United States to study computer science at MIT, moving toward a future in technology and finance. Internships at Bridgewater and Citadel exposed her to high-stakes quantitative trading, where she met her future business partner, Tarek Mansour.

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Together, they founded Kalshi in 2018, over a simple idea that people should be able to trade on the outcomes of real-world events from elections to economic indicators and even entertainment awards.

Unlike many startups that skirt regulation, Kalshi took the harder path. The company spent years pursuing federal approval, ultimately receiving authorisation in 2020 from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. This allowed it to operate legally in the US as a platform for event contracts, distinct from traditional gambling.

Lara’s life mantra

Lopes Lara has a clear way of explaining the difference, “We have no house.” The platform doesn’t act as a bookmaker instead, users trade against each other, turning collective expectations into market-driven probabilities. According to her, that distinction has positioned Kalshi as a more compliance-focused alternative to rivals like Polymarket, even as debates around regulation continue.

Kalshi’s growth has been tremendous. In December 2025, the company raised $1 billion, reaching an $11 billion valuation. Lopes Lara, who owns an estimated 12% stake, saw her net worth surge to around $1.3 billion. The platform also made history in 2024 by receiving approval to offer contracts on US presidential elections, the first legal election-based contracts in over a century. Partnerships, including one with the Associated Press for election data, further cemented its legitimacy.

Still, the company operates in a grey zone. Several US states have questioned whether its sports-related contracts resemble unlicensed gambling. Kalshi maintains that its federal designation as a derivatives exchange places it outside traditional gaming laws.

Lopes Lara insists little has changed in her day-to-day life. “It was pretty surreal,” she says of becoming the youngest self-made female billionaire in an interview with Fortune. “But it doesn’t change anything at all. It’s just company stock. … [After an IPO], I guess I’ll be liquid, but right now it doesn’t change anything in my life.” Her routine remains really intense. “I’m still here 12 hours a day, working very hard trying to build this into a way bigger company,” she adds.

She describes herself as “a very intense person,” someone who approaches everything, whether ballet, fitness, or business, with an all-or-nothing mindset. That intensity, once channeled into perfecting a pirouette, is now directed at building one of the most unconventional financial platforms in the world.

The patience learned in ballet continues to guide her approach to business. “So for me, it’s very natural to think about things like—it’s going to be a very hard three years, but if it works out… that’s something I’m comfortable with,” she told Fortune.