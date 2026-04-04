Indian-origin influencer Priya Patel, known for her conservative ideologies, pro-America views, and strong anti-H-1B and anti-immigration stance, is facing a massive backlash following her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she was confronted by the host over her statement that some cultures are inferior.

The segment opened with host Piers Morgan focusing on Patel’s rising online traction, describing her as “the conservative influencer whose video on immigration has been viewed 30 million times this week so far.”

The conversation shifted to her views on assimilation. Morgan questioned the premise of cultural conformity, asking, “I’m not sure… why should you feel compelled to abide by a specific culture? I mean, what is the specific American culture, for example? How would you articulate it?.”

Patel stood her ground. “Why exactly if you didn’t want to assimilate to American culture and live as an American why exactly would you leave the country that you came from to begin with if you’re only going to bring your cultures customs and norms and implement them here.”

"When you take an entire group of people and say they are lesser than us, that is pure bigotry."



Brian Shapiro calls out Priya Patel for saying Muslims are an 'inferior culture'.



Watch more👇



📺 https://t.co/zM8NB5OjEi

@piersmorgan | @priyaee | @TheBrianShapiro pic.twitter.com/e1UUKYBZyS — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 2, 2026

Migration, asylum and personal history

Morgan pushed back by invoking her personal background. “You know maybe the same reason your father left Uganda,” he said, pointing to the complexities behind migration.

The remark led to reactions from fellow guest Brian Shapiro to intervene. “Do you not understand that there are people that are seeking asylum that want a better life for themselves and their families… that are afraid that they could even lose their lives?” he said. He added, “Do you understand how many people are seeking asylum and are in fear of their life?”

Patel, however, downplayed this perspective. “For you to make the statement that is a very small percentage of people coming to the United States… the large majority of people claiming asylum are actually economic migrants,” she said.

Comments on culture trigger strong reactions

The exchange grew more contentious when Morgan pressed Patel on her earlier remarks. “Just to be clear, when you say not all cultures are equal, which cultures in your view are inferior?” he asked.

After some hesitation, Patel replied, “Afghanistan would be a good example,” before adding, “we can talk about the Muslim culture that comes from the Middle Eastern countries… I would argue that those aren’t particularly equal.”

Morgan quickly challenged her framing. “That’s a country, not a culture,” he said, continuing to probe her position. “So you think the Muslim culture is an inferior culture?”

Patel responded, “In a lot of ways yes,” a statement that intensified the debate.

Shapiro strongly condemned her remarks. “It’s extremely offensive,” he said, adding, “when you take an entire group of people… and say they are lesser than us that is pure bigotry.” Morgan summed up the moment, saying, “I think we’re getting to why this comment went viral.” The confrontation has since gone viral, with clips circulating widely and reigniting debate around immigration, assimilation, and cultural identity in the United States.