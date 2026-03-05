An Indian-origin student died in the aftermath of a Texas bar shooting in the US this past weekend after the US, Israel, and Iran got entangled in an “open war” situation. Her parents have since issued an emotional statement addressing the life-altering tragedy they’ve been faced with. The Tamil American community is equally shaken by the heartbreaking news about the death of 21-year-old Savitha Shan, who was meant to graduate from the University of Texas at Austin in May 2026.

A total of three people lost their lives after a man wearing a sweatshirt that said “Property of Allah” opened fire outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, a popular bar often crowded with college patrons. The establishment on West Sixth Street in Downtown Austin is just miles from the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.

The other two individuals to have died in the mass shooting were identified as 19-year-old Ryder Harrington, who was a student at Texas Tech University in Lubbock from fall 2024 to fall 2025, and 30-year-old Jorge Pederson, who was taken off life support on Monday.

Indian-origin student Savith Shan’s family speaks out

As further amplified by multiple US reports, the Indian-origin UT student’s family released a statement regarding her passing on Tuesday.

The statement began: “It is with profound grief and immeasurable sorrow that we announce the tragic loss of our beloved daughter, Savitha in the recent terrorist attack. She was 21 years of age and our only child. Our hearts are broken beyond words,” according to ABC News’ local news outlet KVUE.

Her family described her as “a bright, compassionate, and deeply caring young woman whose presence brought warmth, comfort, and joy to everyone who knew her.” Honouring her memory as a “dedicated student” at The University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business, her family said, Savitha “believed in working hard, serving others, and living with integrity.”

They noted that their daughter also generously made time for volunteer service and community involvement beyond her academic achievements, with the aim to uplift people around her.

Alluding to her plans for professional pursuits, they added, “She had a promising career ahead of her, having secured an opportunity to work at a major consulting firm.”

“Her sudden and heartbreaking passing has left an irreplaceable void in our lives and in the lives of all who loved her. The loss feels unreal and profoundly unfair, and the space she once brightened now echoes with sorrow,” Shan’s family continued. “As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we also keep in our hearts the other victims of this tragedy. We extend our sincere prayers to those who were injured and to their families, and we hope for their full and speedy recovery.”

Shan’s parents extended their gratitude to the first responders, medical teams, UT Austin administrators, community leaders, friends, and loved ones for surrounding them with compassion in this hour of need. “Your kindness has been a source of strength,” they wrote further.

At the same time, they requested privacy as they mourned the profound loss of their daughter, and redirected all media inquiries to UT Media Relations.

“We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love, prayers, and condolences from the community,” her family said. “We will not be providing additional statements at this time.”

Savitha Shan’s family also confirmed that funeral services for her would be held privately for close family and friends.

Additionally, UT President Jim Davis acknowledged Shan’s unprecedented death in a campus-wide email on Monday. “Today, it was confirmed that among those who lost their lives is one UT student. A child of loving parents. A loyal friend to many. A Longhorn preparing to change the world. It is devastating, and I know all of us are grieved by this horrible news and we will remember her,” he said.

As confirmed by Russ Finney, an Assistant Professor at the McCombs School of Business, in an X post, Savitha was a “double major with honours… Involved in student organisations.”

According to The New York Times, a University of Texas spokesperson confirmed that Savitha’s legal last name is listed as Shanmugasundaram in school records. Shan was pursuing dual degrees in Management Information Systems and Economics, serving on the executive board of the Indian Students Association and volunteering for the Austin Tamil Sangam, as per her LinkedIn profile.

The university’s student government has announced a candlelight vigil to be held on Wednesday from 7 to 8 pm at the Main Hall on campus.

Tamil Americans pay tribute to Indian-origin student after Texas shooting

Owing to the student’s Tamilian heritage, Tamil organisations across North America are grieving the unforeseen tragedy. Acknowledging Shan and her family’s deep engagement in community service, the Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America issued a statement, saying, “Ms. Savitha and her family are passionate about community service. In particular, they continue to volunteer at the Austin Tamil Sangam, a member organization of Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA).”

The group added, “A young leader and achiever, Ms. Savitha excelled in her academics, pursuing dual bachelor’s degrees at The University of Texas at Austin, one of the best higher education institutions in the United States,” according to the Tamil Guardian.

More about the Texas bar mass shooting

In addition to three people dying in its aftermath, over a dozen people were left injured on Sunday. US authorities have since identified the suspect as Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old naturalized American citizen from Senegal, who was also killed by the police.

The FBI said the objects found on the suspect, in his car, and at his residence were pointing to “potential nexus to terrorism.” Officials privy to the investigation also told CBS News that investigators found an Iranian flag and pictures of Iranian leaders during a search at the gunman’s office.

The Department of Homeland Security revealed that Diagne first came to the US on a B-2 tourist visa in 2000, and eventually became a naturalised US citizen in 2013, according to the Associated Press.