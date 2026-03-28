Three people, including a kindergarten student, were killed in a shooting on Friday afternoon (US time) outside a Texas high school football stadium. Police found an adult male, an adult female and a female child deceased at the scene, as per US reports.

According to local US news outlets, one of the people shot dead was the suspected shooter. The fatal incident is said to have unravelled in the Birdville Stadium parking lot in Haltom City on March 27 afternoon. Officers at the Haltom City Police Department responded to the incident after getting a shooting call around 4:30 pm, NBC 5 reported.

Texas high school football stadium shooting: Who were the victims?

One of the three people shot dead, believed to be the shooter, was discovered outside a vehicle. The other two victims were found inside the car. While the adult male and the child were pronounced dead at the scene, the adult female victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital she transported to after the tragedy.

Authorities suggested that three people possibly knew each other. Specifics of their ties have yet to be determined. Officials haven’t released their names yet.

According to CBS News, the child killed in the tragic unravelling on Friday was a student in kindergarten at Cheney Hills Elementary in Birdville ISD. The school’s principal, Cheryl Waddell, said the child died due to a “domestic dispute between two adults,” as quoted by CBS News.

All we know about the Texas high school stadium shooter

Although the suspected gunman has yet to be identified, Haltom City police said that he drove up to a parked car in the Birdville Stadium parking lot and struck up an argument with a woman. At the time, a child was sitting inside as well.

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He is believed to have then fired into the car, killing both. Eventually, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a statement released since then, the district said, “Police have confirmed that the incident is isolated and not related to Birdville ISD.”

“The district had no activities scheduled at the stadium or at any nearby facility at the time of the incident. We are heartbroken this has occurred in our community, and we are working closely with Haltom City police as they investigate this incident. The area is secure.”

This is a developing story.