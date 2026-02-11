A two-year college diploma in Canada can open the door to permanent residency (PR) if international students plan strategically from the start.

With the right steps, graduates can use their diploma to qualify for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP), build Canadian work experience and ultimately become competitive candidates for PR through programs like Express Entry or Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs).

How does one qualify for a PR?

The journey typically begins with earning a PGWP. A two-year college program makes an international student eligible for a work permit of up to three years, giving ample time to gain valuable Canadian work experience.

To qualify, graduates must have completed their studies at a PGWP-eligible Designated Learning Institution (DLI), maintained full-time status during their program, applied for the permit within 180 days of finishing their studies, and met basic language proficiency requirements.

Once on a PGWP, most students aim to build Canadian work experience in a skilled occupation classified under TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3.

This experience is vital for eligibility under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), one of the main Express Entry streams, which requires at least one year of paid work in Canada within three years before applying. Note that co-op work and self-employment do not count toward this requirement and work must be done while physically in Canada on valid authorisation, according to CIC News.

Applicants must also score well under CRS

Meeting the CEC criteria alone isn’t enough, applicants must also score well under Canada’s Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), which evaluates factors like education, work experience, language ability, and other human capital elements. Higher scores increase the chances of receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for PR from the Express Entry pool.

For those whose CRS score may not be competitive, Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) offer alternative routes. Many provinces have streams for recent graduates that can lead directly to PR or provide 600 additional CRS points if aligned with Express Entry, effectively guaranteeing an ITA.

Provinces such as Ontario and Manitoba, for example, have graduate-focused streams that can help two-year diploma holders secure nomination and move toward PR more quickly.