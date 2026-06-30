Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna delivered a stinging assessment of US-India ties at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington, DC, saying the relationship had sunk to its “lowest point in the last 30 years” under President Donald Trump.

Khanna blamed Trump‘s Iran policy, tariff disputes and what he called a lack of consultation with key allies for damaging trust between the two countries. His remarks came shortly after senior US-India Strategic Partnership Forum leaders praised the Trump administration’s efforts to revive ties with India.

Khanna blames Trump’s Iran policy

Speaking at the summit, the Indian-origin Democrat leader said he would not hold back his views on the current state of US foreign policy. “I’m not one to mince words,” Khanna said. “The US-India relationship has been at the lowest point in the last 30 years. Trump’s policies of getting into a war in Iran have been utterly destructive. It has been utterly destructive to the prices of gas in India. Talk to Jaishankar if you don’t believe me.”

Khanna said the US had acted alone in launching strikes on Iran without consulting important partners such as Europe, Canada or India. According to him, this damaged America’s global standing and also affected India by pushing up fuel prices.

“The idea that we engaged in a unilateral war without our allies, without even consulting Europe or Canada or India, and made a mess of the world, has hurt our credibility,” he said.

‘A generation of trust has been lost’

The Democratic lawmaker also criticised the administration’s tariff policy, calling the ongoing trade disputes irrational. Recalling a visit to China, Khanna said he had spoken to India’s ambassador there, who told him that Trump’s actions had damaged trust between the two countries.

“And then the irrationality of the tariff war. I was in China and the Indian ambassador said to me, ‘A generation of trust has been lost by this president of yours.’ See, if we don’t speak the truth about the damage that this president has done, not only at home but abroad, then we’re just not living in reality,” he said.

Khanna warned that ignoring the damage caused by the current administration would mean refusing to face reality. He said the next generation would have the difficult task of rebuilding both America and its relationships with countries around the world.

Ro Khanna compares Trump with Roosevelt

Khanna also drew a comparison between President Trump and former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, whom he described as one of America’s greatest leaders.

He said Roosevelt believed in self-determination and supported India’s freedom movement. Khanna also mentioned that his grandfather, Amarnath Vidyalankar, had worked with freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai during that period.

According to Khanna, today’s leaders will have to rebuild not only America’s strength at home but also its relationships with partners around the world.

Even while criticising Trump’s policies, Khanna said the two democracies should continue expanding security and business cooperation.

USISPF says ties have regained momentum

Khanna’s remarks came after USISPF Honorary Senior Advisor Al Mason presented a much more positive view of the relationship between the two countries. Speaking at the same summit, Mason said the Trump-Modi relationship had gone through a difficult phase because of trade issues, domestic priorities, bureaucratic hurdles and media attention.

“The historic Trump-Modi relationship, once the envy of the world, had entered a very challenging phase. Trade, domestic priorities, bureaucratic challenges, media noise,” Mason said.

However, he said US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor helped rebuild communication between the two leaders. “President Trump then introduced the exceptionally talented friend, Sergio Gor, into the storyline to reconnect the two old friends,” Mason said.

According to Mason, Gor personally delivered three key messages from Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “To Prime Minister Modi himself, he (Gor) conveyed 3 basic truths: President Trump respects India’s rise, President Trump admires Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, and President Trump wants a stronger India-US relationship,” he said.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said India is becoming a major driver of global economic growth through reforms, industrial expansion and investment in new technologies.

He said India aims to become a $7 trillion economy by the end of the decade and sees the United States as a key partner in achieving that goal.

Kwatra said both countries are expanding cooperation in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technology and stronger supply chains. He also said the shared target of reaching $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 is becoming increasingly achievable.

Challenges remain despite progress

Even with growing cooperation, differences remain over trade, Russia, Iran and other foreign policy issues. India’s need for energy security and its independent foreign policy continue to create occasional disagreements with Washington.