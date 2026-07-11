A Cyclospora outbreak in the United States forced some Taco Bell restaurants to temporarily remove fresh ingredients such as lettuce, cilantro onion mix, pico de gallo and guacamole from menu items, affecting normal operations at several locations. The precautionary move came as health officials investigated a surge in cyclosporiasis cases across multiple states, with Michigan reporting the largest number of infections.

Several Taco Bell restaurants, including locations in Metro Detroit, displayed notices informing customers that certain fresh ingredients were temporarily unavailable, reported PEOPLE citing WWJ.

The notices read, “We are currently unable to sell Lettuce, Cilantro Onion, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole due to a nationwide recall. We apologize for the inconvenience. Any items ordered that normally come with these items WILL NOT contain them.”

The temporary removal of these ingredients affected several popular menu items that normally include fresh toppings. Although Taco Bell restaurants remained open and continued serving customers, the menu changes disrupted normal operations and limited food choices at affected locations.

It remains unclear how many Taco Bell restaurants introduced these changes. The company has not said that the ingredient removal applies to all of its US locations.

Health officials have not identified Taco Bell as the source of the Cyclospora outbreak. Investigators continue searching for the contaminated produce responsible for the infections, and no specific restaurant chain, food distributor or supplier has been linked to the outbreak.

Thousands impacted in latest outbreak

The menu changes followed a sharp rise in cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite. The outbreak has sickened nearly 2,000 people across several states, with Michigan accounting for the largest share of infections, reported The Independent.

Cyclospora spreads mainly through contaminated fresh produce. Previous outbreaks have been linked to products such as bagged salad mixes, cilantro and raspberries. However, investigators have not identified the exact food item responsible for the current outbreak.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cyclospora infection can cause watery diarrhea, frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and weight loss. Symptoms can last for several weeks if left untreated.

Most people recover with appropriate treatment, and antibiotics can help clear the infection. Health officials have advised anyone with persistent diarrhea to seek medical care.

Although notices posted at some Taco Bell restaurants referred to a “nationwide recall,” health authorities have not announced a public FDA recall for a specific produce item linked to the outbreak.

Cyclospora cases rise 20 times annual avg in Michigan

Michigan remains the worst-affected state. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state has recorded well over 1,000 cases during the current outbreak, far above its usual annual average of around 50 cases.

The outbreak has affected several counties in southeast Michigan, including Monroe, Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne, Livingston, Shiawassee and Jackson.

Health officials have also reported outbreaks in New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Texas, Florida and Connecticut, reported PEOPLE citing WWJ.

Dr Sohaib Imtiaz, chief medical officer at People Inc., told PEOPLE that investigators suspect contaminated fresh produce is behind the outbreak. “Health officials suspect the outbreak is linked to contaminated raw, fresh produce, with investigators aggressively tracing specific possibilities like bagged salad mixes, fresh herbs like cilantro or basil, raw berries and green onions,” he said.

He added, “Because the infection has spiked heavily in Southeast Michigan, they are also looking into shared regional food distributors, restaurants, and potential agricultural water contamination.”

Health officials continue tracing the source of the contamination. They have urged consumers to wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, clean kitchen surfaces and utensils after handling raw produce, and cook food whenever possible to reduce the risk of infection. For Taco Bell, the outbreak has resulted in temporary menu changes at some restaurants.