A “suspicious” device was found in building San Francisco’s Mission District on Sunday afternoon (US time). US authorities promptly ordered the evacuation of the residential block as a precaution after officers believed the unknown device to be a potential risk, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Images released by the police department showed authorities blocking off a San Francisco, California, street to investigate the reported suspicious package on March 22, 2026.

About two hours after San Francisco police officers arrived at the scene following reports of the device, SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca announced the device was deemed safe, as reported by ABC 7 News.

More information will be added.