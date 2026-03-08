Politicians in Texas have faced criticism for linking the recent mass shooting in Austin to H-1B visa holders and immigrants, even though the suspect was a naturalised US citizen. The backlash has sparked debate about the politicisation of tragedies and the role of immigration in political discourse.

The shooting occurred on March 1 in downtown Austin, Texas, near a bar on West Sixth Street. Authorities said a gunman opened fire on people outside the venue, killing two people and injuring more than a dozen others before he was shot dead by police. The suspect was identified as Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old resident of Texas who had originally immigrated from Senegal but later became a US citizen in 2013.

Following the tragedy, several Texas Republican lawmakers called for stricter immigration policies. More than 70 GOP members of the Texas House signed a letter urging Congress to halt immigration until stronger vetting systems are implemented. Some politicians also questioned the H-1B visa program, which allows US companies to hire skilled foreign workers in specialised fields such as technology and engineering.

Hindu group condemns H-1B link to the shooting

The Hindu American Foundation condemned Texan politicians for associating the latest shooting in Austin with immigration and (H-1B) visas.

In a statement on X, the advocacy organisation countered efforts to link the incident to the H-1B visa program, clarifying that the perpetrator was not a visa holder but rather a long-established American citizen.

“Texas politicians are blaming H-1B visas for the Austin shooting. The suspect was a U.S. citizen, long settled in the country, not some foreign worker on a visa,” the Hindu American Foundation stated.

“Using a tragedy to attack skilled immigrants? That’s not policy. That’s absurd political theater. Please. Make it make sense,” it further said.

What else do we know about the Austin shooting suspect?

Diagne hailed from Senegal and arrived in the US on a tourist visa in 2000. He subsequently obtained lawful permanent residency after marrying a US citizen in 2006 and was naturalised in 2013. A photo that CNN obtained showed that the suspect was sporting a hoodie that read “Property of Allah.” According to the outlet’s source, law enforcement subsequently discovered that Diagne was wearing a T-shirt with an Iranian flag pattern on it.

During the attack, he reportedly used a pistol and an AR-15-style rifle to shoot at people in and around the crowded entertainment district.