Concerning visuals from Marine City, Michigan, came to light on Sunday (US time) after a shelter-in-place order was issued for parts of the city amid a possible active shooter situation.

According to a spokesperson from the St Clair County Sheriff’s Office, there have been no confirmations of anyone being shot, ABC’s local Detroit division WXYZ reported. There have been no witnesses of anyone hearing any shots in the area either so far. However, the spokesperson disclosed that the alleged suspect called 911 and dispatch, according to WXYZ.

BREAKING: Downtown Marine City closed off amid reports of a possible active shooter situation. pic.twitter.com/8ZDp3dHeyu — Resist Wire (@ResistWire) April 12, 2026

A nearby township also issued a ‘Public Safety Alert’ addressing reports of the possible active shooter situation. “Please avoid downtown Marine City at this time,” The Office of Cottrellville Township announced via Facebook. Notifying that authorities are present on the scene, the official notice continued to share subsequent half-hourly updates as well.

“The situation in downtown Marine City remains active. Out of an abundance of caution, all residents and visitors are asked to stay away from the area until an official all clear is issued. Law enforcement continues to respond,” The Office Of Cottrellville Township said in a 7:32 (local time) update. Another update followed at 8 pm, as the situation still remained active.

“There are no new changes at this time. Residents and visitors should continue to stay away from the area until an official all clear is issued. Another update will be provided shortly,” the statement added.

A follow-up message was added to the same official Facebook post at 8:30 pm, noting that the incident in Marine City was still active and more updates would be shared with the public.

This is a developing story.