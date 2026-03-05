Amid the hostilities between Israel-United States and Iran, immigration experts warn that the effects could soon reach thousands of foreign workers connected to the US visa system.

According to Houston-based immigration attorneys Rahul Reddy and Emily Neumann, the conflict could create serious problems for people on US employment visas. These include flight disruptions, embassy closures and delays in visa processing that may prevent workers from returning to the United States on time.

Speaking in a video discussion, the attorneys said the situation could turn into a major challenge for foreign professionals who depend on international travel to maintain their immigration status.

“A visa approval means nothing if the plane never takes off,” Reddy said.

Neumann said the current situation could become a major operational problem for many visa holders. “It is a logistics collapse with immigration consequences,” she said.

Travel disruptions could strand workers abroad

Many foreign professionals working in the US rely on major Gulf transit hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi when travelling between the US, India and other countries.

If travel routes are disrupted because of the conflict, workers who left the US for visa stamping, work travel or family visits could find themselves unable to return, even if their visa petitions remain valid.

The disruption may also affect US diplomatic missions in the region. The US Embassy in Kuwait has already cancelled both routine and emergency consular appointments and suspended services until further notice.

Neumann advised visa holders currently inside the US to avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

“If a person leaves the US and then cannot secure a visa appointment or reach an open post, their return may be delayed for weeks or longer,” she said.

Immigration deadlines will still apply

Even if flights are cancelled or travel becomes difficult, immigration deadlines inside the US will still continue as normal.

The attorneys said visa holders should carefully check their I-94 expiry date and take action before their authorised stay ends.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), individuals can use Form I-539 to request an extension or change of non-immigrant status. Eligible applicants can submit the form online, but they must apply before their current stay expires.

Neumann said the risk is especially serious for visitors because overstaying could affect their future visa eligibility.

“Travellers stuck because of conflict-related disruptions should file rather than allow even a short overstay to happen. Doing nothing is the worst option,” Neumann said.

Employers may also face new challenges

If workers are stuck outside the US because of travel disruptions, employers may need to make quick decisions.

Some companies might allow employees to work remotely from another country while they wait for travel to resume. Others may extend joining dates for workers who cannot reach the US on time.

However, if an employer does not allow remote work, the situation could lead to payroll complications or even job loss.

Disruption comes during H-1B registration period

The timing of the crisis is particularly difficult because the annual H-1B visa registration process is currently underway.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that the FY2027 H-1B initial registration period opened on March 4, 2026, and will run until March 19.

During this period, employers are already busy submitting registrations. At the same time, many workers and companies are now also trying to deal with possible travel restrictions, visa delays and uncertainty about when and where visa appointments may be available.