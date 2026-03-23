A panic-stricken audio clip of Air Traffic Control (ATC) staff shouting frantically has gone viral on social media as an Air Canada flight collided with a fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on Sunday night (US time). The audio circulating online captured the chaotic scenes unfolding inside a control tower as ATC employees struggled to get the situation under control amid the full-blow emergency.

The total extent of injuries caused by the unprecedented accident has yet to be officially confirmed. As of now, sources cited by The New York Post have suggested that at least 2 Port Authority officers were seriously injured. Meanwhile, NBC reported that pilot an co-pilot of passenger plane were badly injured. A total of 100 passengers were on board the flight.

Frantic ATC audio released after Air Canada accident at LaGuardia

The audio begins with ‘Truck 1’ and Company LaGuardia tower requesting to cross Runway 4 at Delta. Initially, the truck was allowed to move forward.

As the other side updated that ‘Truck 1’ was crossing “4 at Delta,” another voice was heard saying, “Frontier 4195. Just stop there please.” Air traffic controllers continue their frantic attempts to try and stop the truck, “Stop. Stop. Stop. Truck 1, stop. Stop. Stop, Truck 1, stop!”

A staff member repeatedly reiterated the warning, and then added, “Delta 2603, go around Runway heading 2000.”

“Jet 646, this is you. Collide with vehicle agent, hold position. I know you can’t move. Vehicle is responding to you now.”

Someone else is heard asking, “Is the runway closed?”

In their attempt to divert the traffic on the runway, the ATF staff then says, “Go around. Runway heading 2000.”

Someone asks yet again: “Runway 4 is closed, correct?” The ATC employee replies, “Yes, go on to runway now. Proceed on Runway 4, you have access.”

“Tower, Car 9-0, Runway 422 is closed at this time,” a voice is head. Another responds, “9-0, roger.”

A woman then speaks up, “Vehicle 9-8, police show at this time, Runway 422 is closed. I repeat, Runway 422 is closed at this time.”

And then finally, “Tower, Car 9-0, LaGuardia Airport is closed at this time.”

🚨#UPDATE: Listen as you can hear panic as air traffic controllers try to divert everyone away from LaGuardia after a jet had collided with a fire truck numerous injuries and now Fatalities are being reported pic.twitter.com/sU7OjwB2ol — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 23, 2026

Air Canada jet collides with fire truck at LaGuardia in New York

The unfortunate accident happened as Air Canada Express CRJ-900 was taxiing down Runway 4 after completing its air journey. The flight ultimately hit an airport fire-fighting vehicle, according to the flight tracking site FlightRadar24.

A New York City Fire Department spokesperson has since told several US news outlets that the department responded to a call at 11:38 pm about an incident involving a plane and a vehicle on the ground. 100 passengers were on board.

Photos emerging from the scene showed the plane inclined at an angle on the ground. The aircraft’s front sustained major damage after touching down at LaGuardia at 11:37 pm ET. According to FlightRadar24’s data, it took off from Montreal around 10:35 pm.

In the aftermath of the mishap, LaGuardia was closed late Sunday night (US time), according to FlightRadar24.The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the New York airport, AFP reported.

Earlier that day, LaGuardia had issued an alert, saying that weather conditions could affect operations at what is one of the three major commercial airports in New York.

The incident has made shocking headlines as US airports are already grappling with staff shortages due to the funding impasse triggered by partial government shutdown. On top of that, some major travel disruptions in the US have also been prompted by powerful storms wreaking havoc in parts of the country.

This is a developing story.