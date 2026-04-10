A federal grand jury in Boston indicted ten Indian nationals for allegedly participating in a conspiracy to stage armed robberies at convenience stores. Authorities say the scheme aimed to help participants falsely claim they were victims of violent crimes to qualify for U visas in the United States.

According to the US Department of Justice, the accused were previously charged via a criminal complaint in March 2026. They now face one count each of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, which carries a possible sentence of up to five years in prison, along with fines and deportation after serving their sentence.

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What is a U visa?

According to USCIS, the U visa is for victims of serious crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and assist law enforcement in investigations. Congress created it in 2000 to support victims of crimes like domestic violence, sexual assault and trafficking, while also helping authorities prosecute such cases.Officials claim the accused tried to misuse this provision by creating fake crime scenarios to strengthen their applications.

Names of the accused

Jitendrakumar Patel, 39 — Marshfield, Massachusetts

Maheshkumar Patel, 36 — Randolph, Massachusetts

Sanjaykumar Patel, 45 — Quincy, Massachusetts

Dipikaben Patel, 40 — formerly in Weymouth, Massachusetts; now deported to India

Rameshbhai Patel, 52 — Eubank, Kentucky

Amitabahen Patel, 43 — Plainville, Massachusetts

Ronakkumar Patel, 28 — Maryland Heights, Missouri

Sangitaben Patel, 36 — Randolph, Massachusetts

Minkesh Patel, 42 — Perrysburg, Ohio

Sonal Patel, 42 — Perrysburg, Ohio

Authorities said all ten were released on conditions after initial charges, but two of them Rameshbhai Patel and Ronakkumar Patel have since been taken into immigration custody.

How the alleged scheme worked

Investigators say the conspiracy began in March 2023 and involved staging robberies at least six convenience stores, liquor shops and fast-food outlets across Massachusetts and other locations.

In these incidents, a person posing as a robber would allegedly threaten store staff with what appeared to be a firearm, take money from the cash register and flee. The interaction was recorded on store surveillance cameras.

Officials claim that the store employees or owners would then wait several minutes before calling the police, reporting the incident as a real crime. This delay was allegedly part of the plan to make the robbery appear genuine.

Authorities further allege that those posing as victims paid the organiser, Rambhai Patel, to participate in the scheme. In turn, store owners were also paid to allow their premises to be used for the staged incidents.

Link to earlier convictions

The case is part of a larger investigation into Rambhai Patel, identified as the organiser, along with Balwinder Singh, who acted as the getaway driver. Both were charged in December 2023 and later convicted in May 2025.

Prosecutors say the newly indicted individuals either helped arrange these staged robberies or paid to be included as victims in order to support their immigration applications.

Investigation and legal proceedings

The case is being handled by the US Attorney’s Office in Boston, with assistance from multiple federal and local agencies across the country, including the FBI and immigration authorities. Prosecutors have stressed that the charges are allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.