Frontier Airlines announced major rescue fare discounts and a new unlimited summer travel pass on Saturday after Spirit Airlines stopped all operations and cancelled every flight across its network. Frontier said the move aims to help stranded passengers continue their travel plans at lower prices after the sudden collapse of one of the largest ultra-low-cost airlines in the United States.

The Denver-based airline said it now operates more than 100 routes that Spirit previously flew. Frontier also plans to add nine more routes and 15 additional daily flights this summer across 18 former Spirit markets. The airline said the expansion will give travelers more choices as thousands of customers search for replacement flights.

Discount fare offers for passengers

Frontier introduced a systemwide rescue fare program offering up to 50% off base fares for travel through November 19. Customers can use the promo code “SAVENOW” when booking tickets through May 10 on Frontier’s website or mobile app.

Flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays qualify for a 50% discount if customers book at least 21 days in advance. Other travel days qualify for a 10% discount without any advance purchase requirement, reported Yahoo Finance.

The airline also reduced the price of its 2026 GoWild Summer Pass to $199. The pass allows unlimited travel across Frontier’s network during the summer season.

“Spirit Airlines played an important role in expanding access to affordable travel and bringing lower fares to more people,” said Frontier chief commercial officer Bobby Schroeter. “We recognize this is a difficult time for their customers and team members. Frontier is making discounted fares available to help people keep their travel plans and maintain access to low fares.”

Frontier already serves many of the same routes that Spirit once operated. The airline flies multiple daily services between major cities such as Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, Miami, Las Vegas, Chicago and Philadelphia. It also operates international leisure routes to destinations including Cancun, San Juan, Guatemala City and San Jose, Costa Rica.

Why did Spirit Airlines shut down?

Spirit Airlines announced early on Saturday that it had started an “orderly wind-down” of operations after failing to secure a $500 million federal bailout package. The airline cancelled all flights immediately and advised passengers not to go to airports.

Spirit Aviation Holdings, the company that owns the airline, said all customers who booked directly with Spirit using credit or debit cards would automatically receive refunds. The company also launched a support website to answer questions from travelers affected by the shutdown.

The Florida-based budget airline struggled financially for years and filed for bankruptcy protection twice since 2024. The company said rising fuel prices linked to the Iran war pushed the airline into a deeper crisis over recent weeks.

“The recent material increase in oil prices brought on by the Iran war and other pressures on the business have significantly impacted Spirit’s financial outlook,” the airline said in a statement. “With no additional funding available to the Company, Spirit had no choice but to begin this wind-down,” it stated.

Sources familiar with the talks said Donald Trump’s administration discussed a bailout plan that would have given the US government a 90% stake in the airline, reported CBS. Negotiations eventually collapsed as Spirit’s cash reserves rapidly declined.

Spirit chief executive officer Dave Davis said the company had earlier reached a restructuring agreement with bondholders that could have helped the airline continue operations.

“In March 2026, we reached an agreement with our bondholders on a restructuring plan that would have allowed us to emerge as a go-forward business,” Davis said. “However, the sudden and sustained rise in fuel prices in recent weeks ultimately has left us with no alternative but to pursue an orderly wind-down of the company,” added Davis.