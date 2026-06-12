SpaceX officially debuted on Nasdaq on Friday at $150 per share, about 11% above its $135 IPO price. However, the opening price fell short of earlier expectations. Initial indications of interest had suggested the rocket company could begin trading at around $175 per share.

At this juncture, three Indian-origin engineers who have recently been elevated to key leadership positions at Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI may become among the biggest beneficiaries of the company’s merger with SpaceX and the highly anticipated public offering that may follow.

Devendra Chaplot, Aman Madaan and Aditya Gupta have been entrusted with some of the most critical parts of xAI’s AI development process, from training foundation models to building infrastructure and fine-tuning systems for real-world use.

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Indian-origins reshaping xAI

Devendra Chaplot is now leading pre-training, the stage where AI models learn from vast datasets before they are refined for specific tasks. An IIT Bombay graduate who later earned a PhD in machine learning from Carnegie Mellon University, Chaplot previously worked at Mistral AI, where he contributed to models such as Mistral 7B, Mixtral 8x7B and Mistral Large. His expertise spans machine learning, robotics and computer vision.

Aman Madaan is overseeing the tools and infrastructure that power xAI’s model development. He completed his PhD at Carnegie Mellon University’s Language Technologies Institute, where his research focused on improving language models through feedback-driven learning. His work on self-improving AI systems and automated model refinement has been published at leading AI conferences, including NeurIPS and ICML.

Aditya Gupta is leading efforts in post-training and reinforcement learning, the crucial phase that transforms foundation models into products that can be deployed in real-world applications. Gupta earned a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin and a BTech in Mathematics and Computing from IIT Guwahati. Before joining xAI, he worked at Google on natural language understanding for Google Bard and Google Assistant, before moving to AI startup Essential AI and later joining xAI in 2025.

Bigger roles could mean bigger equity rewards

Musk-led companies are known for rewarding employees through stock-based compensation, often making equity a major part of overall pay packages.

With Chaplot, Madaan and Gupta now occupying leadership positions at xAI, they are likely to be among the employees with meaningful exposure to the company’s equity programme. While the exact details of their compensation are not public, senior technical leaders at high-growth technology firms typically receive substantial stock grants tied to company performance.

From xAI stock to SpaceX ownership

The financial opportunity became much larger after SpaceX acquired xAI in an all-stock transaction earlier this year.

As part of the merger, xAI shareholders, including employees holding equity, saw their ownership converted into SpaceX shares. Instead of holding stock in a young AI company, employees now own stakes in a much larger business that combines artificial intelligence, space technology and satellite internet operations.

For employees who joined xAI during its early stages, this conversion could prove especially valuable if SpaceX eventually lists on public markets at a significantly higher valuation.

A chance to benefit from one of the biggest IPOs in history

For newly promoted leaders such as Chaplot, Madaan and Gupta, the upside may be even greater because leadership roles often bring additional stock awards and retention packages designed to keep top talent at the company.

The IPO would also provide a clearer market value for their holdings and eventually offer opportunities to sell shares, subject to lock-up restrictions.

Even before a public listing, SpaceX has periodically allowed employees to sell shares through secondary transactions. These programmes have enabled staff to monetise a portion of their holdings as the company’s valuation increased.

As a result, employees are not necessarily required to wait for an IPO to realise gains. Those with substantial equity positions can benefit from rising private-market valuations through internal share sale programmes. For senior engineers and executives, these opportunities can translate into significant wealth creation long before shares begin trading on an exchange.