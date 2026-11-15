Two Boeing aircraft reported collision at Miami International Airport on Saturday night (US time), according to an Air Traffic Control audio. US officials have also confirmed the incident involving a UPS Boeing 767 and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737.

ATC officials can be heard asking a pilot involved in the collision, “Did you hit that aircraft?”

“Yeah, we went too far and then he clipped up with the wing,” a response comes, as the plane is eventually asked to hold position.

Thereafter, a transmission from the Copa jet is heard, “Somebody hit us.”

Footage filmed by a passenger onboard the Copa Airlines’ Boeing jet spotted clear damage to an aircraft’s nose.

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BREAKING: A UPS Boeing 767 collided with a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 at Miami International Airport. pic.twitter.com/Dli2WlDnFJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 15, 2026

The collision comes as flight disruptions stretch into weekend at US airports following a nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday. Although the stoppage was ultimately lifted later that day, flight cancellations and delays by major carriers is continuing into Sunday.

This is a developing story.