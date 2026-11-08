Millions of Americans could face a reduction in their Social Security retirement benefits within the next six years unless Congress agrees on a funding solution.

The 2026 Social Security Trustees Report projects that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund, which pays retirement and survivors benefits, will run out of reserves in the fourth quarter of 2032. At that point, incoming revenue would cover only 78% of scheduled benefits, leaving a funding gap of about 22%.

The deadline falls during the term of the new US Senate. Democrats won control of the chamber in the November 3 midterm elections, and 17 new senators from both parties will join the next Congress. Their decisions could influence how lawmakers address the programme’s funding crisis.

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Social Security will not stop paying benefits in 2032. Workers and employers will continue contributing payroll taxes, but the programme may not have enough money to pay the full benefits promised under current law.

Why is Social Security facing a 2032 deadline?

Social Security is funded mainly through payroll taxes paid by workers and employers. However, the number of beneficiaries has grown faster than the number of workers contributing to the system.

The 2026 Trustees Report projects that the programme’s annual costs will exceed its total income from 2026 onwards. In 2025, it paid $1.60 trillion in benefits to around 70 million beneficiaries.

The trust funds had combined reserves of $2.56 trillion at the end of 2025, down by $160 billion during the year. The reserves helped cover the gap between income and expenditure and allowed the government to pay all scheduled benefits.

The report identifies two important dates:

Trust fund Projected reserve depletion Benefits payable at depletion Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Fourth quarter of 2032 78% Combined OASI and Disability Insurance (DI) Third quarter of 2034 83%

The projected 22% reduction applies to retirement and survivors benefits under OASI. If the two trust funds are considered together, the projected shortfall is about 17% in 2034.

The longer-term funding gap is also substantial. The Trustees estimate a 75-year shortfall of 4.42% of taxable payroll. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) estimates the shortfall at about $31 trillion in present-value terms and projects cash deficits of $3.8 trillion over the next decade.

The Trustees also cited lower fertility and revised immigration assumptions, which reduce the projected number of future workers contributing to the system. The 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act is also expected to reduce future revenue from income taxes on Social Security benefits.

Can new US Senate prevent the cut?

Lawmakers have several options, including increasing payroll tax revenue, changing the earnings limit on which Social Security taxes apply, adjusting future benefits or combining these measures.

Some of the proposals backed by incoming senators include:

1. Remove or raise the payroll tax cap

In 2026, workers and employers each pay a 6.2% Social Security payroll tax on earnings up to $184,500. Income above that limit is not subject to the tax.

Illinois senator-elect Juliana Stratton and Iowa senator-elect Josh Turek have backed removing the cap.

Maine senator-elect Troy Jackson has also supported scrapping it, while opposing an increase in the retirement age.

Kansas senator-elect Adam Hamilton supports raising the cap rather than eliminating it.

Texas senator-elect James Talarico has proposed removing the cap for people earning more than $400,000.

According to SSA actuaries, eliminating the taxable earnings cap from 2027 without increasing benefits for the additional earnings taxed could close about 58% of the projected 75-year funding shortfall. It would not eliminate the entire gap.

2. Change the taxation of Social Security benefits

Some incoming Democrats, including Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed and Minnesota’s Peggy Flanagan, support ending federal income taxes on Social Security benefits.

However, eliminating these taxes without replacing the lost revenue could worsen the funding problem. A CRFB analysis cited by Fortune estimated that the move could cost Social Security about $1 trillion over 10 years and reduce Medicare revenue by another $700 billion.

3. Focus on spending, economic growth and retirement savings

Republican newcomers have suggested different approaches:

Kentucky’s Andy Barr has called for bipartisan reforms that protect current retirees while focusing on younger generations.

Montana’s Kurt Alme has argued that savings from reducing government waste, fraud and abuse should support Social Security.

Alabama’s Barry Moore and Wyoming’s Harriet Hageman have backed removing federal income taxes on benefits.

Hageman has also argued that economic growth and higher employment could strengthen the programme.

Some lawmakers, including New Hampshire’s Chris Pappas and North Carolina’s Roy Cooper, oppose benefit cuts and raising the retirement age. Cooper has called for higher contributions from wealthy Americans.

Raising the full retirement age is another option lawmakers could consider, but it would mean younger workers would have to wait longer to receive their full scheduled retirement benefits.

A combination of higher contributions from wealthy earners and phased changes to future benefits could spread the burden across different groups.

Why will bipartisan support matter?

The incoming senators are due to take office in January 2027. Those elected to full terms will serve until January 2033, covering the projected OASI depletion deadline.

Fortune reported that a Social Security reform package is likely to require 60 Senate votes and bipartisan support. This could make negotiations difficult even with Democrats controlling the chamber.

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The Brookings Institution has warned that delaying reform makes the problem harder to solve. Acting earlier would give lawmakers more time to phase in changes and allow workers to adjust their retirement plans.

The 2032 deadline does not mean Social Security will run out of money entirely. It means the OASI Trust Fund is projected to exhaust its reserves, leaving incoming revenue insufficient to pay full scheduled benefits.

The new Senate will have to decide how to share the cost of keeping the programme financially sustainable. Without congressional action, retirement and survivors benefits could face an automatic reduction of about 22% after the reserves are depleted.