SNAP benefits for May 2026 will be sent out between May 1 and May 28, depending on the state a person lives in. Some states issue all payments on a single day, whileothers spread them across several days or weeks. For example, Alaska, Vermont, Rhode Island, and North Dakota will send payments on May 1, while larger states such as Texas and Florida will distribute benefits throughout most of the month. In many states, recipients can expect their benefits within the first two to three weeks of May.

What SNAP benefits are

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps around 40 million low- and no-income Americans pay for groceries. Each month, eligible individuals receive funds on an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card, which works like a debit card. This money can be used at approved grocery stores and retailers to buy essential food items.

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SNAP payments are scheduled by each state, so there is no single nationwide date. Some states release funds based on case numbers, while others use the first letter of a recipient’s last name. Smaller states often issue all payments on one day. Because of these different systems, the exact payment date varies, and recipients usually need to check their state’s schedule or their EBT account.

Full May 2026 payment schedule

Payments begin on May 1 in several states including Alaska, Arizona (May 1–13), California (May 1–10), Colorado (May 1–10), Connecticut (May 1–3), District of Columbia (May 1–10), Idaho (May 1–10), Iowa (May 1–10), Kansas (May 1–10), Kentucky (May 1–19), Louisiana (May 1–23), Massachusetts (May 1–14), Missouri (May 1–22), Nebraska (May 1–5), Nevada (May 1–10), New Jersey (May 1–5), New Mexico (May 1–20), New York (May 1–9), Oklahoma (May 1–10), Oregon (May 1–9), South Carolina (May 1–19), Tennessee (May 1–20), Texas (May 1–28), Vermont (May 1), Virginia (May 1–7), Washington (May 1–20), West Virginia (May 1–9), Wisconsin (May 1–15), Wyoming (May 1–4), and the Virgin Islands (May 1).

Some states start slightly later, including Alabama (May 4–23), Arkansas (May 4–13), Delaware (May 2–23), Florida (May 1–28), Georgia (May 5–23), Illinois (May 1–20), Indiana (May 5–23), Maryland (May 4–23), Michigan (May 3–21), Minnesota (May 4–13), Mississippi (May 4–21), Montana (May 2–6), North Carolina (May 3–21), Ohio (May 2–20), Pennsylvania (May 3–14), and Puerto Rico (May 4–22).

A few states have shorter or fixed windows, such as Hawaii (May 3–5), Maine (May 10–14), New Hampshire (May 5), South Dakota (May 10), and Utah (May 5, 11, and 15).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.