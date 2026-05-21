As several technology companies restructure their workforces and reduce headcount, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk unveiled a hiring strategy that contrasts with the approach taken by many Silicon Valley firms.

Musk on Thursday posted a recruitment message on X, announcing that SpaceX was actively looking for “world-class engineers/physicists” for a project he referred to as “SpaceXAI.” In the post, Musk said candidates did not need prior experience in artificial intelligence to apply.

“SpaceX is actively hiring world-class engineers/physicists for SpaceXAI, even if you have zero prior experience in AI. Smart humans figure it out fast,” Musk wrote.

SpaceX is actively hiring world-class engineers/physicists for SpaceXAI, even if you have zero prior experience in AI. Smart humans figure it out fast.



Please send an email with ~3 bullet points demonstrating evidence of exceptional ability to ai_eng@spacex.com. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 21, 2026

The post arrived as several large technology companies, including Meta, faced criticism over workforce reductions that affected experienced employees, including some AI specialists and engineering professionals. While many companies continue to seek candidates with extensive AI credentials, Musk’s recruitment message appeared to place greater emphasis on raw technical ability and problem-solving skills.

The application process also broke with traditional hiring practices. Instead of asking candidates to upload lengthy resumes or complete detailed application forms, Musk requested a short email outlining evidence of exceptional performance.

“Please send an email with ~3 bullet points demonstrating evidence of exceptional ability to ai_eng@spacex.com,” he wrote.

Can engineers without AI experience build advanced AI systems?

Critics say that expertise in artificial intelligence remains essential, particularly when software could influence critical systems linked to spacecraft, satellites or launch operations.

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One X user said, “We hire world-class engineers with zero AI experience. Translation: We’ll hire anyone and call it ‘learning by doing’ when the model starts writing rocket code in Python 2.7.”

Another commenter wrote, “‘Smart humans figure it out fast’ is the most dangerous thing you can tell people applying to build AI for rockets. Speed isn’t the problem. Getting it right the first time when it’s going to Mars is.”

Supporters, however, viewed Musk’s approach differently. Many said that strong engineering fundamentals often matter more than narrow specialisation, especially in fast-moving technology fields where new tools emerge rapidly.

“This is how a nation should function… thank you for giving smart people with little or no experience an opportunity,” one user wrote.

Another supporter said, “That’s why I like such guys or companies who hire like that based on skills, problem-solving and thinking, rather than your work experience.”

One response read, “lol let’s have three bullet points as the new Resume norm.”

Why is SpaceX expanding its AI hiring efforts?

The recruitment drive comes as SpaceX expands the use of artificial intelligence across different parts of its business. According to Crypto Briefing, the company has assembled software engineering teams focused on applying AI to large-scale data challenges connected to launch vehicles, spacecraft systems and operational infrastructure. The report linked the effort to Musk’s broader ambitions across his network of companies, including xAI, Tesla, and X.

Although “SpaceXAI” does not appear as a standalone division on SpaceX’s public careers portal, industry reports suggest the hiring initiative forms part of a wider push to expand AI capabilities throughout the company.

SpaceX’s careers website lists hundreds of openings spanning software engineering, avionics, propulsion systems, satellite technology and other technical disciplines. Many of these roles require candidates capable of working across multiple engineering domains, a hiring philosophy that aligns with Musk’s long-standing preference for versatile problem-solvers.

In previous years, Musk said that the company used “basically no AI” in its operations. However, the rapid development of generative AI systems, autonomous software tools and advanced simulation technologies has changed the landscape across the aerospace industry.

Business Insider earlier reported that aerospace companies increasingly rely on AI for autonomous operations, predictive maintenance, design optimization and simulation-based engineering. The publication also reported that SpaceX has built internal teams dedicated to AI-related engineering work tied to launch systems and satellite infrastructure.

Industry observers say modern aerospace projects generate enormous amounts of operational data, making AI tools increasingly valuable for analysing performance, detecting anomalies and improving efficiency. The growth of the company’s Starlink satellite internet network has also increased data processing requirements across the organisation.

According to Business Upturn, applicants for the latest AI-focused roles are not required to submit traditional resumes. Instead, Musk asked candidates to provide concise examples of inventions, systems built, major accomplishments or difficult technical challenges they have solved.