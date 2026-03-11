Multiple shots were fired at the US Consulate in Toronto early Tuesday morning at around 4:30 am local time. Authorities are currently seeking two men suspected of opening gunfire at the scene. While the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, Chris Leather, a chief superintendent for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, described the development as a “national security incident.”

In the aftermath of the incident, police revealed that security at the US and Israeli consulates in Toronto and Ottawa would be ramped up. While several people were inside the US Consulate in Toronto at the time of the shooting, no injuries were reported.

Officers found damage to the building’s glass and door, in addition to finding shell casings at the scene. As per the Toronto Police’s statement, cops responded to a call at around 5:29 am local time in the area of University Avenue and Queen Street West in Toronto after reports of shots being fired at the consulate building.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has since weighed in on the situation at hand. Taking to his official X handle, he wrote, “The shots fired toward the United States Consulate in Toronto early this morning are a reprehensible act of violence and attempt at intimidation. I am relieved that no one was injured.”

“The RCMP and federal agencies will devote all needed resources to support the Toronto Police Service in their investigation, and to ensure that the perpetrators of these violent acts are identified and brought to the full weight of justice.”

Additionally, the US State Department issued a statement, saying that it was aware of the incident and was closely monitoring it in coordination with local law enforcement.

Netizens can’t help but speculate that the US Consulate shooting may have been a side effect of the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran. This isn’t the first US diplomatic building to have been targeted since the conflict started in late February.

A loud explosion was also heard near the US Consulate in the Iraqi city of Erbil. Local media reports indicated that air defences were ultimately activated and the unmanned aerial vehicle was neutralised near the consulate.

Just days ago, Iranian drones struck the US Embassy in Saudi Arabi and explosions damaged the US Embassy in Oslo, Norway, among other such incidents at official buildings.

More information will be added.