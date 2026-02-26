Barely a year after an Indian-origin woman was accused of killing her daughter and allegedly trying to cover it up by claiming it was a drowning, US authorities have released the 911 call she made when first reporting the incident.

The 37-year-old woman, identified as Dr Neha Gupta, who has been charged with the crime, enacted the 911 call to cover up the little girl’s death at a Florida rental home, investigators have claimed.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Gupta, told investigators her daughter, Aria Talathi, got out of the temporary rental home and fell into the pool in the middle of the night.

What did the 911 call reveal?

In the call, Gupta can be heard saying, “She is at the bottom of the pool. I don’t know. We were sleeping and I heard some noise. She was in the pool. I tried to save her, but I don’t know how to swim. She went down in the pool. I don’t know how to swim.”

During the exchange, the 911 operator urged Gupta to attempt pulling her daughter out of the water. “You need to try and get her out of the water” the operator said, suggesting she look for an object that might help. Gupta then asked, “Do you know how far Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is?” The operator replied, “They’re on the way, they’re on the way but you need to try to help her.”

When first responders arrived, Gupta directed them to the pool where Aria was found unresponsive. Despite efforts by emergency crews, the young girl could not be revived and was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. Authorities said Gupta had travelled with Aria from Oklahoma City to stay at the short‑term rental property, WPLG reported.

Gupta’s ex‑husband, Dr Saurabh Talathi, later said he was unaware their daughter had been taken out of Oklahoma and noted that the couple was involved in an ongoing custody dispute.

What did the autopsy find?

Investigators eventually disputed Gupta’s account. An autopsy revealed no water in Aria’s lungs or stomach, indicating she did not drown.

Instead, medical examiners found cuts inside the mouth and bruising on the cheeks, consistent with asphyxiation by smothering. Officials concluded that the child had died before being placed in the pool and that Gupta attempted to stage the scene to resemble an accidental drowning.

In July last year, detectives with the Miami‑Dade Sheriff’s Office Homicide Bureau arrested Gupta after collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

She now faces the second‑degree murder charge in connection with her daughter’s death.