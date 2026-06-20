US President Donald Trump has escalated his public dispute with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, accusing her of seeking his attention during the recent G7 summit and ‘begging’ for a photo. He is jnow claiming she is trying to repair ties with Washington after opposing US actions against Iran.

In a strongly worded statement on Truth Social, Trump said Meloni had repeatedly sought a photograph with him during the G7 meeting in France and suggested that her declining popularity in Italy was linked to her stance on Iran.

“Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France. She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!),” he wrote. Trump further added, “She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other “so-called” NATO Allies. Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her “numbers up.” No thanks!!! President DJT”

Trump’s comments came after an interview with Italian broadcaster La7, where he claimed that Meloni had pushed for a photo opportunity with him during the 52nd G7 summit in Evian, France. “Meloni? She begged me for a photo; I felt sorry for her,” Trump said during the interview.

Meloni calls Trump’s claims ‘totally invented’

Meloni pushed back against Trump’s remarks, calling them as false and expressing shock at the US President’s comments. In a self-recorded video message posted on X, she said, “I am shocked by Trump’s utterly fabricated words.”

“Certain things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump’s statements are totally invented. I am frankly appalled. I don’t know why the President of the United States behaves this way with his own allies. After all, it is not the first time this has happened,” she said.

The Italian Prime Minister also criticised Trump’s approach to foreign policy, saying, “I can only say that it is a shame he doesn’t have the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaderships toward whom he instead proves to be much more accommodating.”

She ended her response with a direct message to Trump, saying, “There is one thing he must remember, Italy and I never beg.”

Italy condemns Trump’s remarks

The diplomatic row increased after Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled a planned visit to the United States scheduled for June 21 and 22. In a post on X, Tajani condemned Trump’s remarks as offensive and said they had insulted the entire country. “The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June,” he wrote.