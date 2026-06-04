A Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner suffered a nose landing gear collapse at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday while preparing for a scheduled flight to Los Angeles, forcing the airline to cancel the service and launch an investigation into the incident, reported The Telegraph.

The aircraft, registered as D-ABPQ, was due to operate Lufthansa flight LH450 from Frankfurt to Los Angeles International Airport. According to Lufthansa, the incident took place at around 12.45 pm local time, just over an hour before the aircraft’s scheduled departure.

JUST IN – Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 sustained significant damage after a landing gear collapse at a gate in Frankfurt. pic.twitter.com/RqRzOE5Tty — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 4, 2026

No passengers were on board when the nose gear gave way. However, several airport and airline employees were working around the aircraft at the time. Lufthansa confirmed that multiple staff members suffered injuries and received medical treatment.

A video that went viral on social media showed the front section of the Dreamliner suddenly dropping toward the ground after the nose landing gear collapsed. The aircraft was parked at the gate, and a jet bridge remained attached because crew members were still on board.

What happened before the flight was due to depart?

The Boeing 787-9 had completed preparations for its transatlantic flight and was scheduled to leave Frankfurt at 1.50 pm local time, reported Simple Flying. Ground crews were carrying out routine work around the aircraft when the collapse occurred.

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Lufthansa confirmed the incident in a statement provided to aviation publication Simple Flying. “Several employees were injured and are currently receiving medical attention,” a Lufthansa spokesperson said.

Airport operations around the aircraft were affected as emergency teams responded and engineers started assessing the damage. Initial images from the scene suggested the aircraft may have suffered significant structural damage. According to aeroTELEGRAPH, both engines contacted the ground after the front of the aircraft dropped. Reports also indicated that at least one landing gear door detached during the impact.

Cause and extent of damage

A full inspection will determine the extent of the damage, but aviation experts say incidents involving landing gear collapses can lead to costly repairs and lengthy inspections. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner uses a composite fuselage design that differs from traditional aluminum aircraft.

Aviation publication Simple Flying reported that this construction method requires detailed inspections after any event that places unusual stress on the aircraft structure. Because of the incident, Lufthansa canceled flight LH450 to Los Angeles.

The cancellation affected passengers booked on the service and forced the airline to arrange alternative travel options. The aircraft has a capacity of 287 passengers, meaning rebooking efforts could involve a large number of travelers depending on the flight load.

Fleet data from ch-aviation shows that D-ABPQ is one of Lufthansa’s newest aircraft. The Boeing 787-9 first flew in April 2025 and joined Lufthansa’s fleet in January 2026. The aircraft is only a little over one year old, reported Simple Flying.

The jet is part of Lufthansa’s growing Dreamliner fleet. The German carrier currently operates 17 Boeing 787-9 aircraft and has another 20 on order from Boeing.