FBI Director Kash Patel and his legal team threatened a lawsuit against The Atlantic, Friday night (US time) after the US news agency published a “bombshell” report about the Donald Trump aide’s alleged erratic behaviour on the job.

Taking to his official X account on April 17, Patel publicly waged a war against the Washington DC-based multi-platform publisher and Sarah Fitzpatrick, the journalist behind the lengthy report rife with hefty allegations. “See you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court,” Patel wrote online. “But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay up.”

Alongside his tweet, he attached a screenshot of an emailed response Ben Williamson, Assistant Director – FBI Office of Public Affairs, had previously shared with The Atlantic writer. Therein, Williamson called the explosive report “one of the most absurd things” he’d ever read, while also branding it “completely false.”

see you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court… But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay up. https://t.co/MfbHH8OtLv pic.twitter.com/kw5U3LrfMM — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 18, 2026

This is a developing story.