A second case of the flesh-eating New World screwworm parasite has been confirmed in Texas, raising fresh concerns about the pest’s return to the United States after decades of absence, reported Reuters citing sources familiar with the investigation. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed the latest detection on Friday in Zavala County, just days after officials reported the first case in the state since 1966.

According to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the newly confirmed infection involved a one-month-old calf on a ranch located about 5.6 miles from the site of the first positive case near La Pryor in South Texas.

This marks another setback for federal and state authorities that have spent more than a year trying to stop the parasite from moving north through Mexico and into the United States. Officials have intensified surveillance efforts around the affected area and continue to collect and test samples from nearby livestock. APHIS said all additional samples collected so far have returned negative results, reported Reuters.

Why is the screwworm parasite causing concern?

The New World screwworm is not an ordinary fly. Female screwworm flies lay eggs in open wounds, cuts or mucous membranes of warm-blooded animals. Once the eggs hatch, the larvae burrow into living flesh and feed on the animal’s tissue.

Unlike many other parasites that feed on dead tissue, screwworm larvae attack healthy living flesh. The infestation grows larger as more larvae develop inside the wound. Without treatment, the infection can become severe and may kill the animal.

The parasite affects cattle, horses, sheep, goats, wildlife and even pets. Human infections are rare but can occur under certain circumstances. Health officials say the risk to the general public remains low.

The United States battled devastating screwworm outbreaks during the 1950s and 1960s, reported The Guardian. The pest caused major losses for ranchers and wildlife populations before an aggressive eradication campaign eliminated it from the country in the 1970s.

That campaign relied heavily on releasing sterile male flies into affected areas. Female screwworm flies mate only once during their lives. When they mate with sterile males, they produce no offspring. The strategy successfully collapsed the screwworm population and became one of the most successful pest-control programs in agricultural history.

What could the new cases mean for ranchers and food supplies?

The latest detections have alarmed livestock producers because Texas is the largest cattle-producing state in the country. A wider outbreak could lead to animal deaths, higher veterinary expenses, increased labour costs and significant financial losses for ranchers, as per Bloomberg report.

Federal officials also fear that a large-scale infestation could disrupt livestock production at a time when beef prices already remain elevated. While the parasite does not affect food safety, widespread infections could reduce cattle numbers and put additional pressure on meat supplies.

For more than a year, the USDA and Texas officials have warned ranchers that the screwworm was steadily advancing through Mexico despite extensive control efforts. According to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, the pest has moved more than 1,100 miles north through Mexico despite the release of billions of sterile flies, reported Associated Press.

Miller told AP that the latest Texas detection demonstrates that existing containment measures have not fully stopped the parasite’s advance. He urged federal authorities to strengthen their response to prevent the insect from becoming established in the United States again.

The federal government has already invested millions of dollars to combat the threat. Washington has kept the US-Mexico border closed to live cattle imports for more than a year. The USDA has expanded trapping programs, increased livestock monitoring and funded sterile fly production facilities.

In March, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced a partnership between the USDA, the US Army Corps of Engineers and Mortenson Construction to build a new sterile fly production facility at Moore Air Base in Edinburg, Texas, reported The Guardian. The facility aims to strengthen the country’s ability to respond quickly if additional infestations emerge.

Despite growing concern, Rollins has sought to re-assure ranchers and consumers. Following confirmation of the first Texas case, she said there was no reason to believe the detection would lead to a widespread establishment of the pest in the United States.

In 2025, federal health officials confirmed a case in a Maryland resident who had traveled to El Salvador. The patient recovered, and investigators found no evidence of further spread. Before that, a 2016 outbreak in the Florida Keys primarily affected wild deer and was contained before it spread beyond the region, according to The Associated Press report.