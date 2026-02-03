In a new development in the disappearance of NBC Today anchor Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie, authorities in Pima County, Arizona have revealed that they found blood and signs of forced entry inside the 84-year-old woman’s home.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that officers treating the residence as a crime scene discovered evidence suggesting foul play, New York Post reported.

Unclear who the blood belongs to, say investigators

Police have not disclosed whose blood was found or detailed how it got there, but the discovery has heightened concern. All of Nancy’s personal belongings, including her wallet, keys, cell phone and car, were reportedly still at the property, which authorities said strongly contradicts a voluntary departure, HELLO! reported.

When was Nancy last seen?

Nancy was last seen by family members on the evening of January 31 at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson. She was reported missing the next day when she failed to show up for her routine Sunday church service, The Guardian reported.

Due to her age and limited mobility, combined with the fact that she requires daily medication for survival, law enforcement and Nancy’s family are extremely worried about her well-being. If she cannot access her medication, her health could deteriorate rapidly, according to officials, New York Post reported.

Investigators have deployed drones, search dogs and homicide detectives to support both the criminal inquiry and the search effort. Sheriff Nanos has appealed for public help and urged anyone with information or footage from nearby cameras to come forward. A reward of $2,500 has also been offered for tips leading to an arrest, The Guardian reported.

Savannah Guthrie cancels Winter Olympics trip

Savannah Guthrie, who was scheduled to travel to Milan to cover the Winter Olympics, cancelled her plans and remained in Arizona. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, she asked for prayers and support for her mother’s safe return, describing her as a woman of “deep conviction” and expressing faith amid the family’s distress.