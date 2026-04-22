The San Francisco apartment where OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Open AI co-founder Greg Brockman worked on the earliest versions of ChatGPT has been listed for sale at $1.55 million. The home sits in the Inner Mission neighbourhood and carries a unique place in the history of OpenAI.

The two-story unit has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits inside a Victorian building built in 1885. The listing calls it the place where OpenAI first took shape. Brockman rented the apartment during the company’s early days. Brockman and Altman used the living room as their first workspace before moving into a formal office.

Why is this apartment important?

The apartment holds value because it served as the starting point for one of the world’s most influential AI tools. In November 2022, ChatGPT launched to the public and gained global attention. The work that led to that launch began inside this home.

The living room acted as the main “office.” It has high ceilings, exposed beams, and wide wooden floors. Large windows bring in natural light, reported Realtor. The open design made it easier for the small team to work together in one space.

The kitchen includes modern appliances and enough room for gatherings. The main bedroom sits upstairs and opens to a private deck overlooking a shared garden. The other two bedrooms are on the lower level.

The property has seen upgrades since those early startup days. It now blends modern design with classic architecture. Buyers get a move-in-ready home in one of the busiest parts of the city.

How can buyers purchase apartment?

People interested in buying the property have two options. Buyers can either purchase the three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment unit for approximately $1.55 million or buy the whole property for nearly $2 million.

If buyers opt for the first option, they must enter into a tenancy-in-common agreement with the building owner. If buyers pick the second option, they will become the landlord for the downstairs commercial unit and the one-bedroom garden unit in the backyard, reported Homes.

Key facts about San Francisco apartment

The apartment will appear in a new film titled Artificial. The movie tells the story of Altman’s brief removal and return as OpenAI CEO in 2023. Actor Andrew Garfield plays Altman. The building’s exterior appears in the film, which is set for release later this year.

Altman co-founded OpenAI in 2015 along with Elon Musk and others. The company later moved into larger offices in San Francisco after early growth. Currently, OpenAI stands among the most valuable tech firms, with a reported valuation of $852 billion, reported Realtor.

Recently, police arrested suspects after reports of gunfire around Altman’s personal residence in the Russian Hill area. Days earlier, another person threw a Molotov cocktail at the property and made threats near OpenAI’s headquarters. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Despite these incidents, the Inner Mission apartment remains a symbol of OpenAI’s early days.