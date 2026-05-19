A shooting at the Islamic Centre of San Diego on Monday left five people dead, including three staff members and two suspected teenage attackers, in what authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime.

5 killed in shooting at San Diego Islamic Center – When and how the attack happened

The incident took place at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the Clairemont area, about eight miles from downtown. Police said they were called to the scene at around 11:43 a.m. Officers arrived within minutes and found three people dead outside the mosque.

Officials later confirmed the victims were a mosque security guard and two staff members from the Islamic school located on the same campus. A landscaper working nearby was also targeted but was not injured.

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San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said officers quickly moved to secure the area, calling the response “extremely fast,” with dozens of officers entering the building and checking it room by room. At the same time, reports of gunfire were reported from a nearby street.

BREAKING 🚨#SanDiego / #California



Graphic video during an active shooter incident at the Islamic Center of San Diego https://t.co/XQFyZLct3m — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) May 18, 2026

Two teenage suspects found dead

Police identified the suspected attackers as two teenage males, believed to be 17 and 19 years old.

Their bodies were later found inside a vehicle close to the mosque. Authorities said both appeared to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Chief Wahl confirmed that no officers fired their weapons during the incident and said the immediate threat was brought under control within about an hour.

Investigation being treated as hate crime

Authorities said the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime, at least at this stage of the probe. Investigators told CNN that one of the suspects may have taken a firearm from home and left behind a suicide note containing references to racial pride. Officials also said hate-related messages were found written on one of the weapons used, though details have not been released.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the Islamic Center and gathering a large amount of evidence as they try to establish a clear motive.

Trump calls shooting a ‘terrible situation’

Speaking at an unrelated White House event on Monday, President Donald Trump described the San Diego mosque shooting as a “terrible situation.”

“I’ve been given some early updates, but we’re going to be looking into it very strongly,” Trump said after being briefed on the incident.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the attack, calling it a “horrifying act of violence.” It also highlighted rising anti-Muslim discrimination in the US, citing thousands of complaints of Islamophobia reported in 2025.

Following the incident, police departments in Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C., increased patrols around mosques and religious centers as a precaution.

Security guard credited with limiting damage

Officials said the mosque’s security guard, who was among those killed, may have helped prevent further loss of life. “I think he played a pivotal role in assisting from this being much worse,” Chief Wahl said.

Authorities praised the quick response of both law enforcement and on-site staff during the attack.

Islamic Centre and school evacuated safely

The Islamic Center also houses the Al Rashid Weekend School, which teaches Arabic and Islamic studies to children aged five and above. An imam from the center said all students, teachers, and staff present at the time were safely evacuated.

Speaking to the BBC, Imam Taha Hassane called the attack “outrageous,” saying, “It is extremely outrageous to target a place of worship.” He added that the center is a space for prayer, learning, and community gathering.

Leaders react across the US

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said there was no ongoing threat and thanked emergency responders for their quick action.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom said they were “horrified” by the shooting, adding that places of worship should remain safe for everyone.

They said, “Worshippers anywhere should not have to fear for their lives. Hate has no place in California.”

The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the situation and called it a “terrible situation.”