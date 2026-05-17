Innovaccer has carried out another round of layoffs as the healthtech unicorn moves toward what its CEO called an “AI-native” company structure. A screenshot of an internal email sent by Abhinav Shashank to employees circulated widely on social media after the layoffs were announced.

According to a report by Inc42, around 340 employees across India and the United States will be affected. The report said this marks Innovaccer’s third round of layoffs in the past four years.

In the email, Shashank directly linked the restructuring to the company’s shift toward artificial intelligence-driven operations. “Today is a difficult day for us at Innovaccer, and I want to name that plainly before anything else,” Shashank wrote in the email, which carried the subject line “Moving Forward as an AI-Native Company”.

Financialexpress.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the internal email screenshots that have surfaced on the internet.

The CEO informed employees that some staff members would receive communication from the company’s PX team about the end of their roles. “Some of our colleagues will receive a message from the PX team today, informing them that their roles are ending,” he wrote.

Shashank also acknowledged the contribution of employees affected by the layoffs. “These are people who shipped products, closed deals, supported customers, and carried this company through hard stretches. What they built is real, and it matters,” he said.

Innovacer laid of 500 folks and this is the email employees got.



Every company is becoming an AI-Native company now. pic.twitter.com/yMFwv7FfZj — Arsh Goyal (@arsh_goyal) May 16, 2026

The email also included details about severance support and transition assistance for affected workers. “To those whose roles are ending: I’m grateful for what you gave to this company. Leaving this way is hard, and I won’t minimize that,” Shashank wrote.

“We want to do the best we can to support you, and so our PX team will reach out to you today with full details on your separation package, transition support, and next steps,” he added.

Why did Innovaccer cut jobs?

The layoffs come as more technology companies restructure teams around artificial intelligence tools and automation. In his email, Shashank described the company’s next phase as an “AI-native” structure.

The company has not publicly released an official statement detailing which departments were affected or how many employees lost jobs in India versus the United States.

Innovaccer operates in the healthcare technology sector and focuses on data integration, analytics, and software systems for hospitals, insurers, and healthcare providers.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has raised around $675 million in funding so far. Innovaccer’s valuation reportedly stands at about $3.45 billion.

Who is Abhinav Shashank?

Abhinav Shashank is the co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer. He was born in Lucknow and studied mechanical engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

Innovaccer was founded by Shashank along with Kanav Hasija and Sandeep Gupta.

According to investment firm WestBridge Capital, the idea behind Innovaccer began as an academic project linked to Harvard University and Wharton School. WestBridge Capital said the founders worked on a big data-sharing project during their association with Harvard and Wharton.

The firm said the founders later developed systems that could unify patient data across healthcare networks to improve operational and clinical outcomes for hospitals and healthcare providers. Innovaccer later expanded into healthcare data platforms and enterprise software products used by healthcare organisations in the United States.