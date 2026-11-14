The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cancelled an extraordinarily rare nationwide ground stop previously imposed on departing flights in the United States on Friday (US time).

The initial development left a staggering majority of travellers stranded at airports. An estimated 1.5 million people were impacted by flight cancellations, according to analysis by the data firm Cirium. Meanwhile, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 indicated that more than 4,700 flights were cancelled and 10,000 delayed on Friday. Additionally, another 700 had also been cancelled for Saturday.

The November 13 ground stop marked the second such nationwide incident since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

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FAA ground stop: What are US officials saying?

As the major aviation crisis resulted in thousands of flight cancellations, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed a press briefing Friday evening, revealing that the massive traffic halt followed a “communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centres.”

“FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” he said in a post on X.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, on the other hand, entirely ruled out a cyber attack’s involvement in Friday’s aviation disruption. Emphasising that there was no indication that the FAA issues were threat to the US, he told reporters that the US-wide ground stop was also not connected to the outages affecting Microsoft this week.

“Our routers actually got overloaded with data, and… they started to give us inconsistency in the data from those routers. And because of that, we shut the system down,” Duffy added, as he pointed out that the ground stop was prompted by “inconsistency in the data from the radars and our communication with airplanes.”

US Transportation Secretary raises ’emergency funding’ ask to $50 billion

During a press briefing on Friday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that more than 3,500 planes were in the air when the US ground stop was issued earlier that day.

“We had over 3,500 airplanes in the air. They all engaged, and last time I looked, we had less than 400 in the airspace as they were all coming in to safely land. And we navigated it with our well-known procedures that that we have when these incidents happen,” the Trump administration official stated.

Blaming old technology and overloaded routers for the nationwide ground stop, Duffy urged the US Congress to release an “emergency funding” of $50 billion to overhaul the air traffic control system, raising the previous funding ask of more than $30 billion.

“I’ve asked, the president’s asked for $30 billion. I want $50 billion,” he said at the White House. “What’s more important than having an air traffic control system that actually works?” Duffy went on. “And so the president said, ‘You know what? Let’s finish this job. New hardware, new software, new telecommunication.’”

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He continued to redirect attention to how Donald Trump, for the last year, “has been asking Congress to fully fund a full build of a brand new air traffic control system.”

Last year, the Trump administration announced a plan to build a new ATC system by 2028, costing them roughly $31.5 billion. They secured over $12 billion in funding for the project once Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act was passed.

“We are building in that 12 and a half billion dollars. That portion of the bill will be done by the time President Trump leaves office. We are moving at a speed that has never been seen before with regard to the FAA,” Duffy said. “But that’s a partial funding.”

Although the ground stop has been lifted, the Transportation Secretary warned that the return to normalcy would go “slow” on the basis of the availability of crews.

“I think we’re going to be back up and operational as we come into the heat of travel during Thanksgiving,” Duffy told reporters.

What Trump said about the FAA ground stop

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy reported on what President Trump had to say about the nationwide ground stop after a call with him.

He is believed to have said, “It does not seem like this is a cyber attack or AI or anything like that,” as quoted by Fox News. As per the report, Trump said that it instead seems like a situation where a “bunch of old broken stuff in the infrastructure that the FAA relies on to keep planes in the sky.”

While all Trump officials have dismissed the interference of AI in the Friday incident, the air traffic chaos coincidentally came days after the FAA’s expansion of a new artificial intelligence-support management tool called Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories, or SMART, to all 22 of its ATC centres.

Air Space Intelligence, the tech company behind the system, also slammed any possibility of the new system causing the ground stop on Friday.

“The current ground stop is not based on or a result of the SMART system, any product of ASI or our integration with FAA and ATC,” it said.

