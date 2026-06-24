Donald Trump started his second term in office as a self-proclaimed “peacemaker” who had “ended” more than a dozen wars across the globe. But the US President has gradually emerged at the centre of a massive war costing his own country billions of dollars, and leaving several American soldiers dead. This stark difference in the MAGA leader’s standpoints has triggered the gradual fall in his popularity — becoming increasingly harder to ignore as repeated reminders flash across multiple US surveys.

The US president’s approval ratings have hit new record lows, as seen in several recently released polls. Be it the Republican leader’s handling of the ongoing war with Iran, America’s economic woes, or his overall performance during his second term as the POTUS, the general sentiment is slipping out of the American commander-in-chief’s grasp.

A five-day Reuters/Ipsos poll, which closed on Monday (US time), showed clear signs of the West Asian conflict weighing heavily on Trump’s popularity. The American leader’s approval rating dropped to 34%, marking a return to the lowest level of his second term. Similar figures were previously reflected in an April poll.

Another recent poll by the American Research Group revealed that just 30% of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Making matters worse, the June 16-20 survey, conducted among 1,100 respondents, reported that 66% of Americans disapprove of Trump, the highest disapproval level recorded by the pollster during either of Trump’s presidencies.

Even as 82% of Americans expect economic woes to worsen over the next year, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle slammed the poll’s findings in a statement to USA Today. Instead of heeding the public’s concerns, he pointed to the MAGA leader’s 2024 presidential victory, calling it the “ultimate poll.”

Regardless of Ingle’s dismissal of perturbed Americans’ views, a PBS News/NPR/Marist poll released on June 18 also saw the POTUS’ approval rating at 39%, the lowest of his second administration. It further confirmed that 70% of Americans disapproved of Trump’s handling of the economy, while only 26% said otherwise.

Do Americans approve of Trump’s war with Iran?

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only one in four Americans believes that the United States’ war with Iran has been worth its costs, even as the US president and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, signed an interim agreement on June 17, with both sides poised for further talks.

Among 1,262 respondents, 63% of Americans also share worrying concerns about whether peace with Tehran would actually last. The numbers tell a different story altogether, especially when you recall that Trump has long reiterated his identity as a “peacemaker” who won the 2024 election, making lofty promises about reducing inflation and keeping the US out of foreign wars. At the time, he started his current term with a 47% approval rating.

Even Republicans are rising against Trump’s ideology, as the Reuters poll suggested that only 23% of Americans, including just half of those on the far-right, believe the US holds a stronger position with Iran compared to where the country stood pre-war. 35% of American respondents, on the other hand, said that the US was in a weaker position. Just 18% of Americans (10% of Democrats and 34% of Republicans) envision that lasting peace is likely between the US and Iran.

According to preliminary numbers from an analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the Iran conflict has cost the US Department of Defence about $40 billion.

CNN further reported that these figures include the cost of munitions, destroyed equipment, and damage to bases. However, operational costs already factored into the department’s more than $1 trillion FY2026 budget are not included here, a senior CSIS advisor told CNN.

On top of that, US reports indicated that the Pentagon even submitted a request for an additional $80 billion in funding.

Above all, Americans have complained about high gasoline prices, arguing they remain significantly higher than levels before the joint US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Even Republicans are rising against Trump’s ideology. The Reuters poll suggested that only 23% of Americans, including just half of those on the far-right, believe the US holds a stronger position with Iran compared to its pre-war standing. 35% of American respondents, on the other hand, said that the US was in a weaker position.

Released June 21, a CBS News/YouGov poll conducted among 2,519 US adults disclosed that 57% of respondents believed the Iran war had created more problems than solving them. 78% of Americans reponding to the survey also asserted that the US should end the conflict now, as opposed to just 22% thinking the US should continue until Iran gives up.

Beyond the Iran war and its economic impact

Trump’s approval rating on the cost of living (22%) also hit close to the lowest level of his presidency, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week. The figure is even lower than the rating of the president’s Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, at the end of his term.

The same poll found that Americans’ views on Trump’s handling of immigration have also severely soured, with just 37% approving of it. This again records another record low of the term, with the number slipping 40% from the previous Reuters/Ipsos poll.