US president Donald Trump has said he is seriously considering pulling the United States out of NATO, calling the alliance a “paper tiger” and accusing allies of failing to support Washington during its conflict with Iran.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Trump said leaving NATO is now “beyond reconsideration”, one of the strongest threats yet to the military alliance. “I was never swayed by NATO. I always knew they were a paper tiger, and Putin knows that too, by the way,” he said.

Frustration over lack of support on Iran

Trump’s remarks come amid growing anger within his administration over the refusal of European allies to join US-Israel strikes on Iran.

He said an allied response should have been automatic. “They weren’t there for us,” Trump said. “Ukraine wasn’t our problem. It was a test, and we were there for them, and we would always have been there for them.”

He added that the US had supported allies in the past without hesitation, but did not receive the same backing in return. On social media, Trump also warned allies, “We won’t be there to help you any more, just like you weren’t there for us.”

Criticism of UK and France

Trump singled out key NATO members, including the UK and France, for refusing to get involved in the conflict. He criticised Keir Starmer after Britain ruled out direct military involvement.

“You don’t even have a navy. You’re too old and had aircraft carriers that didn’t work,” Trump said about the UK.

Starmer had earlier said Britain would not be “dragged in” to a war that was “not our war”, while still promising to defend British interests.

Tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz

The situation has been further complicated by tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route that Iran has effectively blocked.

Trump reportedly told allies they would have to “get your own oil”, indicating the US may not step in to secure the route.

The closure has increased pressure on European countries, which depend heavily on energy supplies passing through the waterway.

NATO’s collective defence under strain

NATO’s core principle, known as Article 5, states that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. The clause has only been invoked once after the 9/11 attacks, when allies came to the defence of the United States. Trump’s comments challenge that principle, as he argued that support from allies should have been immediate in the Iran conflict.

Growing pressure from within the US

Trump’s stance is being echoed within his administration. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington may need to reconsider its relationship with NATO after the Iran conflict, further escalating tensions with Europe.

The NATO threat comes just weeks after Trump suggested annexing Greenland, a territory of NATO member Denmark, and renewed criticism of allies for low defence spending. Although NATO spending rose significantly in 2025, Trump has continued to argue that the US carries an unfair burden. “I would say [it’s] beyond reconsideration,” he repeated when asked if he would rethink pulling the US out after the conflict ends.

UK prime minister’s response

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday said he would prioritise the UK’s national interest amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, even as pressure mounts on him and other NATO leaders.

He said this after Donald Trump said he was strongly considering pulling the United States out of NATO.

Speaking at a press conference at Downing Street, Starmer said, “Let me say once again, this is not our war. We will not be drawn into the conflict that is not in our national interests.”

“Whatever the ⁠pressure on me and others, ‌whatever ‌the noise, I’m going ‌to ‌act in the British national interest ⁠in ⁠the decisions that I make,” Starmer said.