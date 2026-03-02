A gunman with clothing featuring an Iranian flag design and declaring “Property of Allah” was involved in a shooting that killed two people and wounded 14 others early Sunday (US time), March 1, at a Texas bar, according to US reports. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has since identified him as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne in a formal statement.

In an additional update, police revealed that officers in Austin had killed the gunman, who is said to have used pistol and a rifle to carry out the attack. The FBI is currently investigating the shooting as a potential act of terrorism.

The incident happened outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden just before 2 am local time along Sixth Street in the Austin, Texas, a day after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran. The location happens to be a nightlife destination bustling with bars and music clubs and is situated just miles away from the University of Texas.

Ndiaga Diagne: All we know about the Texas shooting suspect

According to the DHS, Ndiaga Diagne first came to the US in 2000 on a B-2 tourist visa and then transitioned into a lawful permanent resident six years later after marrying a US citizen. In 2013, he became a naturalised US citizen.

Diagne was originally from Senegal, the Associated Press cited multiple sources briefed on the investigation.

More information will be added.