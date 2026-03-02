A gunman with clothing featuring an Iranian flag design and declaring “Property of Allah” was involved in a shooting that killed two people and wounded 14 others early Sunday (US time), March 1, at a Texas bar, according to US reports. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has since identified him as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne in a formal statement.

In an additional update, police revealed that officers in Austin had killed the gunman, who is said to have used pistol and a rifle to carry out the attack. The FBI is currently investigating the shooting as a potential act of terrorism.

The incident happened outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden just before 2 am local time along Sixth Street in the Austin, Texas, a day after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran. The location happens to be a nightlife destination bustling with bars and music clubs and is situated just miles away from the University of Texas.

According to the DHS, Ndiaga Diagne first came to the US in 2000 on a B-2 tourist visa and then transitioned into a lawful permanent resident six years later after marrying a US citizen. In 2013, he became a naturalised US citizen.

Diagne was originally from Senegal, the Associated Press cited multiple sources briefed on the investigation.

More information will be added.