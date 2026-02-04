An Indian citizen has been convicted on charges of abusive sexual contact and assault onboard a US flight, according to the Department of Justice.

The US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Virginia, issued a formal news release on January 30 (US time), detailing that the Indian man is now facing up to two years in prison. His sentencing data has so far been slated for May 7, 2026.

Indian man convicted of sexual assault on US flight

The man in question has been identified as 38-year-old Varun Arora. As per court records cited in the Jan 30 news release, indicated that the Indian national sexually groped a woman while she was sleeping on a US flight. The misconduct dates back to August 29, 2024.

The US Justice Department’s official statement revealed that the incident took place on an aircraft headed to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

At the time, a woman awoke to find Arora sexually groping her. Per the official details offered by the DOJ, the Indian man was wearing a sleep mask and pretending to sleep as he continued to put his hand on the passenger. US officials further divulged that the woman repeatedly showed signs of resistance by removing his hand during the flight’s final descent.

Indian immigrant’s status in the US revealed

As per the DOJ press release, Varun Arora doesn’t have lawful status in the United States.

Special Assistant US Attorney Madison Mumma and Assistant US Attorney Russell L Carlberg are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office.

The news comes to light as the Department of Homeland Security continues its massive immigration operation under the Donald Trump administration.

“While sanctuary politicians vilify DHS law enforcement, our officers will continue to arrest kidnappers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers. Under the leadership of President Trump and @Sec_Noem, DHS law enforcement has removed OVER 700,000 criminal illegal aliens,” the DHS stated in an official X post on Tuesday (US time). “These public safety threats have no place in our communities.”

America’s federal immigration authorities have repeatedly asserted their staunch stance against migrants who are in the US unlawfully. Authorities have continued to issue statements like “Criminal illegal aliens have NO PLACE in our communities” as vehement reminders on social media.

