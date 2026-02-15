President’s Day 2026 will be observed in the US on February 16, as the annual federal holiday honouring the nation’s presidents, traditionally marking the birthdays of George Washington and, informally, other US leaders.

Each year, the holiday falls on the third Monday of February, resulting in long weekends for many Americans.

As with previous years, numerous federal, financial, and public services will close for the day, while many private and retail businesses carry on normal operations.

What will remain closed on President’s Day?

Federal and state government offices, including administrative agencies and courts, will be shut for the holiday. This closure also extends to most public schools and educational institutions, though families are encouraged to verify local schedules since districts often decide independently.

One of the largest disruptions for the public will be the US Postal Service (USPS), all post office locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery on President’s Day. Mail services will resume on February 17, MARCA reported.

Financial institutions follow federal holiday observance as well. Major banks including Capital One, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase, M&T Bank, KeyBank and Citi — will not operate in‑branch services on Monday. Online and mobile banking, ATMs and electronic transfers, however, will still be available.

Wall Street will also observe the federal holiday. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq, and US bond markets will all be closed for trading on President’s Day, with activity resuming normally on Tuesday, Alibaba reported.

What will remain open?

Despite these closures, most everyday retail and service locations will remain open. Grocery stores, retail shops, restaurants and pharmacies will typically continue regular hours, though individual outlets may adjust schedules or staffing.

Major private carriers also operate on the holiday. FedEx will offer pickup and delivery as well, and FedEx Office locations will welcome customers, although some services might be adjusted.

Even though federal and government‑linked services pause for President’s Day, many everyday conveniences will remain accessible, and essential banking through ATMs and digital platforms will continue uninterrupted.