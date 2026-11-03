North Korea has vehemently denied US authorities’ allegations that it stole more than $6 billion in virtual assets from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, according to state news agency KCNA. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently accused North Korea state-linked hackers unit ‘TraderTraitors,’ also known as the Lazarus Group, of the digital theft widely seen as the largest-ever financial heist.

North Korea criticises FBI after Binance hack allegations

Leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister Kim Yo Jong issued a stern statement, taking aim at the FBI while dismissing the US agency’s announcement about North Korea’s involvement as a “trite provocation.”

“The FBI is trying to brand the DPRK as a ‘cyber criminal state,’ claiming that it obtained information that a hacking organization ‘supported’ by the DPRK was involved in the incident,” KCNA quoted Kim Yo Jong, a ruling party official, as saying. Here, DPRK refers to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

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Kim stressed further that America’s repeated incrimination of North Korea in such incidents is “absurd rhetoric and nothing new.”

She added, “It ‌is a grave political provocation against the DPRK that the US misleads international public opinion as if all the cyber crimes in different parts of the world are our deeds.”

Given the recent development, Kim Yo Jong said her country would “reconsider” certain issues, which she left unspecified, amid the “very unpleasant US hostile attitude.”

Her comments have surfaced as North Korea has refrained from publicly commenting on US President Donald Trump‘s offer to resume summit diplomacy. On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a press conference after the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Atlanta that the POTUS is open to talks with the North Korean leader.

“I think the president’s perspective is, if North Korea and Kim Jong-un is prepared to talk with the United States about issues that are of concern to us and of concern to our allies, like South Korea, he would be open to doing it,” Rubio said, adding that nothing has been scheduled so far.

As opposed to the currently strained ties between the two countries, Trump and Kim Jong Un held three meetings during the MAGA leader’s first presidential term.

How the US responded to the Binance theft

When directly asked about the Binance hack by reporters during a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump initially said, “I’m not concerned. We’re learning about it.” At the time, he maintained they didn’t know if North Korea was involved, but investigators could determine that it was.

The FBI has since issued a formal statement on its website, holding ‘TraderTraitor’ responsible for the digital heist.

Confirming analysts’ suspicions, the federal agency posted on October 31 (US time), “The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is releasing information advising the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion USD in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, on or about October 29, 2026. The FBI refers to this specific North Korean malicious cyber activity as ‘TraderTraitor.'”

“The FBI, together with partners at the USSS and IRS-CI, has observed TraderTraitor actors converting stolen assets primarily into Ethereum (ETH). It is expected these assets will then be further laundered by converting them using DeFi and instant swap services as they prepare them for further laundering stages.”

Blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs said that North Korea-affiliated hackers have stolen $7.4 billion so far this year, Reuters reported.

North Korea has been accused of similar cybercrimes over the years

North Korea has long been associated with major cyberattacks. In response, the country has repeatedly refuted accusations made by the United States tied to alleged malicious cyber activities.

Just last year, the FBI blamed the same hacking unit for the then-record-breaking $1.5 billion crypto heist from crypto exchange ByBit.

ALSO READ What happened after Binance resumed withdrawals post $6.3 billion hack

The Lazarus Group rose to notoriety particularly in light of the 2014 Sony Pictures hack. The attack was believed to be a retaliatory response to the release of the satirical Hollywood comedy film The Interview. With Seth Rogen and James Franco as leads, the Sony production mockingly portrayed the North Korean leader (played by Randall Park).

Having previously dismissed claims of using state-sponsored cyber units for espionage, revenue and financial theft, the country’s foreign ministry asserted in March that the US was pushing “absurd slander” to damage North Korea’s image.

In the meantime, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that North Korea’s alleged cyber activities are increasingly threatening the global digital economy, and that Seoul was closely working with the US to address the issue.

Binance hack aftermath

Having suspended operations for more than two days after the hack, the crypto exchange resumed withdrawals on Sunday. Since reopening, Binance customers have pulled a net $4.72 billion from the platform. Most withdrawals were in the form of Tether’s USDT stablecoin.

Offering yet another withdrawal data update, the company wrote on X, “By 03:00 UTC, we are seeing hourly deposits exceed withdrawals, reflecting improving user activity and stabilizing flows.”

As of now, the platform has restored withdrawals for the following assets and networks: ETH: RLUSD, USD1, TUSD, FDUSD, XUSD. It has vowed to restore additional assets and networks in phases once security checks are completed.

After the incident, Binance announced it was covering the losses with company funds and had already made a multi-billion-dollar recovery using its corporate treasury, an insurance fund, and reserves put aside for such security breaches.

“Binance will absorb the financial impact of the stolen funds, not our users,” the company said in a statement on X.