Families can plan a relatively affordable trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland this summer if they choose the right dates and ticket deals.

Disney has kept ticket prices flexible based on demand. Several offers in 2026 bring the daily cost close to $100 per person. The company says it wants to give families more ways to plan trips that fit their budgets while still offering full park experiences, reported USA Today.

How can you get Disney tickets for about $100 a day?

Standard one-day tickets at Disney parks usually start higher than $100, especially during busy periods. At Disney World in Florida, one-day, one-park tickets begin at $119 for adults at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and go up at parks like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Prices can reach as high as $209 during peak holiday weeks.

Lower prices are mostly available in late summer. August and September have the cheapest date-based tickets, and they are released well in advance to help visitors plan early.

A key deal this year is the 4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket. It starts at $399 for both kids and adults, bringing the cost to about $99 per day. This ticket allows entry to each of the four major parks once, within seven days.

Another option is the “After 2 PM” ticket. These tickets cost less because entry starts later in the day. A two-day version begins around $235, while a three-day option starts just above $346. The daily cost comes close to $115–$118, depending on dates, reported USA Today.

What extra perks and savings are available?

Disney adds extra value through bundled perks and limited-time offers. Guests staying at Disney resort hotels get free entry to water parks on their check-in day between May 26 and early September. Visitors can choose between Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. Regular water park tickets usually cost around $74 for adults.

Dining deals also reduce overall costs. Guests who book select vacation packages with park hopper tickets can receive a free Disney Dining Plan on certain travel dates. Families that purchase dining plans for adults also get free dining plans for children in their group during 2026, reported USA Today.

Hotel discounts further lower trip expenses. Some Disney resort rooms start at $99 per night for Disney+ subscribers, with a minimum stay requirement. These offers vary by date and availability.