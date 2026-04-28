President Donald Trump has demanded that ABC immediately fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after a parody monologue that Trump described as a “despicable call to violence.” During a mock version of the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on his show, Kimmel used edited footage to make it seem like First Lady Melania Trump was sitting in the audience, then joked that she had a “glow like an expectant widow.”

The reaction grew stronger because the sketch aired just two days before an actual assassination attempt on Trump at the real correspondents’ dinner in Washington. Both Trump and Melania strongly criticised the joke, calling it hateful and damaging.

ALSO READ Trump supports renaming ICE to ‘NICE’ as agency faces scrutiny

What Jimmy Kimmel said

During the segment, Kimmel pretended to host an “alternative” correspondents’ dinner and joked about President Donald Trump attending the event for the first time during his presidency.

He then turned to Melania and said, “And of course, our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at — so beautiful. Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.” The line drew backlash from Trump supporters and members of the administration.

Donald Trump demands Kimmel be fired

Trump demanded that Kimmel be removed from television. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said, “I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, but this is something far beyond the pale.” He added, “Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.” Disney, ABC and Jimmy Kimmel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BREAKING: President Trump demands that Jimmy Kimmel be fired immediately over 'despicable' comments calling First Lady Melania an 'expectant widow':



"I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to… pic.twitter.com/52HIpeLE4S — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 27, 2026

Melania Trump calls remarks hateful and damaging

First Lady Melania Trump on Monday strongly criticised late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over a joke he made about her during his show last week. She called his remarks hateful and said ABC should take action against him.

Posting on X, Melania said, “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country.” She added, “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy, his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.”

In her statement, Melania called Kimmel a “coward” and accused him of hiding behind the network. “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.” She said he “hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,” before urging the company to “take a stand.” “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behaviour at the expense of our community.”

White House links joke to weekend shooting scare

The controversy grew even bigger because Kimmel’s joke came just before the real White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

The annual event at the Washington Hilton was cut short after a gunman rushed a security screening checkpoint. Authorities later identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen. On Monday, officials said Allen had been charged with attempting to assassinate the president.

At a White House press briefing on Monday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt compared Kimmel’s joke to the kind of dangerous language used by the suspect.

She said the accused gunman had described himself in a message to family members as a “friendly federal assassin.” Leavitt then criticised Kimmel directly, saying, “Who in their right mind says a wife would be glowing over the potential murder of her beloved husband?”

She added, “This kind of rhetoric about the president, the first lady and his supporters is completely deranged. And it’s unbelievable that the American people are consuming it night after night after night.”

Kimmel faced suspension before

This is not the first time Kimmel has faced political controversy.

ABC, which is owned by Disney, briefly suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September after conservative anger over comments he made following the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

In a September 15 monologue, Kimmel said the “MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterise” suspect Tyler Robinson “as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Those remarks also drew the attention of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. Speaking on a podcast at the time, Carr suggested broadcasters could face pressure over Kimmel’s comments. He said, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.” Carr added, “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take actions on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

The suspension led to criticism from many people, including some conservatives such as Senator Ted Cruz. Within a week, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was back on air.